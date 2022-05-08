Shirley Ann Emslie, 88, passed away on May 4, 2022, peacefully in her sleep.



Shirley was born April 6, 1934, in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and graduated from Waukesha High School.

Shirley married the love of her life, Robert Emslie, in 1953 and raised their four children, Scott, Lisa, Todd and Heather. After retiring from teaching in 1990, they moved to Bigfork to be near their grandchildren.

She loved her special education children as her own. Her caring and compassion in her teaching were beyond compare. Anyone who met Shirley immediately knew what a beautiful woman she was. She had the ability to make everyone feel her love. Her faith in God was her strength and foundation, as well as her church family.

Shirley was preceded in death by Robert two years ago after 67 years of marriage, and beloved grandson Matthew Scott Emslie.

Shirley is survived by her sons, Scott (Anna) Emslie, and Todd (Shelley) Emslie; daughters, Lisa Wrbelis and Heather (Jim) Ackerman; grandchildren, Amanda (Lee) Sells, Adam Emslie, Cole Wrbelis, Logan (Jesse) Wrbelis, Emily Lorbecki, Braden Lorbecki, Alexander Emslie and Hattie Emslie; and great-grandchildren, Leif Sells, Elliot Sells and Colter Wrbelis.

She was the heart of our family, and the best part of all of us. She loved each of us as if we were all her "favorite."

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Bigfork. Burial will follow at Bethany Lutheran Cemetery.

The family suggests donations in lieu of flowers to a charity of choice. Friends are encouraged to visit the website www.buffalohillfh.com to leave notes of condolence for the family.

Buffalo Hill Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family.