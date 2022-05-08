ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Falls, MT

C-Falls sees strong demand for commercial real estate

By CHRIS PETERSON
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 4 days ago

A zip line. A former used car sales lot. A historic hotel.

Those are just some of the commercial properties that have come up for sale in the past few months as the real estate boom in and around Columbia Falls continues.

David Girardot, a real estate broker with Pure West Real Estate, said demand continues to be high in the area, with buyers doing what’s known as 1031 exchanges from larger markets.

A 1031 exchange is a real estate investing tool that allows investors to swap out an investment property for another and defer capital gains or losses or capital gains tax that they otherwise would have to pay at the time of sale. This method is popular with investors looking to upgrade properties without being charged taxes for the proceeds.

Locally, several notable properties have hit the market.

The Izaak Walton Inn in Essex and Halfway Hotel is listed for sale at $17.95 million.

The Inn sits on a 100-acre campus just outside Glacier National Park off Highway 2. It is also a stop for Amtrak and has excellent cross-country skiing as well as access to the Great Bear Wilderness. The Halfway Hotel is farther east down the road.

Both properties are privately owned by Brian Kelly.

The Glacier Ziplines is also for sale on U.S. 2 in Columbia Heights.

Unlike the Inn, it includes no property, just the business, the tower and equipment, for $449,000, noted Girardot, who is the broker on the sale.

The business is operated on state-owned land under a lease.

Another notable property is the former Joe’s Auto Sales. The owners have retired, noted broker Tim Killen of Keller Williams Real Estate.

It’s listed for $1.62 million and sits on an acre of land.

Girardot does an annual report of commercial real estate in the valley. He noted that demand for industrial spaces of 15,000 to 25,000 square feet has been particularly high.

“Demand for industrial sites with buildings greater than 20,000 square feet continues to exceed the supply. The dwindling number of sales for 2021 is due to a lack of inventory of industrial buildings,” he said in his annual report following 2021.

Marijuana businesses have spiked demand, as Montana legalized recreational use.

One key measure of demand is the number of days a property is listed.

In 2020, for example, retail listings were on the market for an average of 201 days. In 2021, 136 days.

Comments / 0

Related
Flathead Beacon

Market Trends: Flathead County Single Family Residence Sales

To provide the broadest trend data I can, I am showcasing a complex but inclusive chart as this week’s printed graphic. Online Beacon readers will be treated to additional info, in animated GIFs, detailing: 1) May 2021 through April 2022 (by city) deep dive (like this chart), 2) May 2021 through April 2022 (by city) units sold/DTC, 3) 2021 vs. 2022 first four months countywide comparison deep dive, 4) 2021 vs 2022 first four months countywide comparison of units sold/DTC.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Dozens of RVs camp on commercial lot at Wye amid housing crisis

MISSOULA, Mont. — About 50 people are living in dozens of campers at the Wye northwest of Missoula. They say it’s all they could afford. “A lot of people, especially nowadays, don't have the money, don't have a place to live, can't afford anywhere, so a lot of us found a cheap place like this,” said tenant Joe Crawmer. “We didn’t know a lot of what was going on. We just were told this is a good cheap place to go.”
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia Falls, MT
Real Estate
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
City
Columbia Falls, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
Columbia Falls, MT
Business
yourbigsky.com

Billings’ Costco move from King Avenue to Shiloh Road

Businesses have to constantly live on the edge and adapt, and that means Costco members in Billings will be shopping at a new location in the future. The Board of Adjustment voted to approve the site plan to relocate the store from King Avenue to Shiloh Road near the Zoo Drive exit.
BILLINGS, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Bozeman Will Be New Headquarters For This Car Company

Will this be a massive move for Bozeman, or will this be a pebble in the pond?. KBZK is reporting that the Hyundai Motor Group will relocate its New Horizon Studio headquarters to Bozeman. The Hyundai investment is worth $20 million and will create at least fifty jobs in Gallatin County. This news is a huge announcement for the Bozeman area, or is it?
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Real Estate Investing#Real Estate Broker#Pure West Real Estate#The Izaak Walton Inn#Amtrak#The Glacier Ziplines#U S 2
97.1 KISS FM

New Warehouse-Style Grocery Store Open May 25 in Billings Heights

If the Heights were its own town, it would be the seventh-largest city in Montana, with a population of around 32,000 people. That's bigger than Kalispell. And while the Heights doesn't meet the definition to be classified as a food desert, there are currently only two grocery stores serving the area; Albertsons and Walmart. That will change when a new grocer opens on May 25th. As Aaron Flint, NewsTalk 95.5 reported in October 2021, Shamrock Foodservice Warehouse is coming to town.
BILLINGS, MT
MY 103.5

15 Pictures of Spectacular Montana Ranch Listed For Sale

Have you ever wanted to run your own cattle ranch in Montana? Well, we've got some good news. A legendary ranch in Montana was just listed for sale. The 8,134-acre Lucas Ranch located in the foothills of the Crazy Mountains was just listed for sale for $20,000,000. According to the Live Water Properties listing, the Lucas Ranch is one of the most significant land offerings on the market today and consists of over 12 square miles of diverse terrain on the western slope of the Crazy Mountains northeast of Bozeman.
BOZEMAN, MT
mtpr.org

Department of Interior report lists 18 Indian boarding schools in Montana

The U.S. Department of the Interior Wednesday released a report that for the first time lists former federal Indian boarding schools in the country. The investigation found 18 sites in Montana. The report found that 18 boarding school sites across Montana tried to assimilate Indigenous children by discouraging or preventing...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Fairfield Sun Times

Great Falls, MT Has One of the Largest Veteran Populations in the Nation

Young Americans enlist in the armed services for many reasons, including the opportunity to gain new skills, get physically fit, and earn financial assistance to pay for college. One of the most common reasons, however, is to serve the country. On top of the more than 1.4 million active-duty service members in the military, the United States is home to over 17.8 million veterans.
GREAT FALLS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Familiar Business to Open New Location in Missoula’s Paxson Plaza

It's always fun to guess what business will be going into an empty location around Missoula. We made a family ice cream run to the newer Big Dipper by Southgate Mall last week and the storefront next door had paper covering all the windows. I was trying to peek through the cracks to see if I could get a glimpse of what was going on inside but it was dark and I couldn't see much. I figured I would ask someone at Big Dipper if they knew about the plans for their neighboring unit. Then I got sidetracked with my double scoop huckleberry cone and forgot to mention it. But I saw some news today that might solve the mystery!
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Amtrak restores daily service across Montana's Hi-Line

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Empire Builder across Montana's Hi-Line is back in business as Amtrak restores its daily service after cutting back during the pandemic. The Empire Builder runs between Chicago and the Northwest, with stops in Montana towns like Shelby and Whitefish. Amtrak officials say they've hired close...
MONTANA STATE
107.5 Zoo FM

Nice! A New Smoothie Bar Just Opened Up in Missoula

It's always good to hear about new business coming to town - after a couple of years in which so many of our favorite Missoula places have shut down, it's great that new places are coming in to help fill the void. And recently, certain Missoula businesses have been seeing...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

‘Hot and Wet Summer for Western Montana’ Says Old Farmers Almanac

I know you are thinking that summer may never arrive. Here we are, nearly halfway through May, and some still haven't packed up their snow shovels. But, trust in the Old Farmers Alamanac, and summer will be here before you know it. Soon you will be hovering around the AC unit in your home or spraying yourself in the face with a water bottle, while you sit half-naked in front of a fan.
MISSOULA, MT
yourbigsky.com

Happy traveling for Billings’ flyers

The Terminal Expansion Project to the Billings Logan International Airport will soon be open. It’s the latest and greatest calked the A Concourse. “It will meet the needs and future growth of airport operations, City of Billings residents and the outlying communities served by the air service,” Assistant Director of Aviation and Transit Shane Ketterling said. “We’re putting on the finishing touches and the new concourse will definitely improve the flying experience.”
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy