ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

FVCC’s Class of 2022 resilient and determined

By Jane Karas
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 4 days ago

Flathead Valley Community College will celebrate the class of 2022 at our 54th annual commencement ceremony on the FVCC campus in Kalispell on Friday, May 13 at 6 p.m.

The graduating class of 2022 has proved to be resilient beyond measure as they have been focused and determined to achieve their goals in higher education despite a rapidly changing world around them. This incredible group of graduates includes 298 students earning 313 degrees and certificates from FVCC.

I admire each one of our students and am proud to recognize our graduates who have worked incredibly hard to be here today. From juggling the unknowns of a pandemic to adapting to a quickly changing economy, this class has persevered and is now ready to join our workforce, continue their education or serve in our military.

These students will help change the world. From the success of other FVCC alumni, I know that our graduates will earn advanced degrees, research ground-breaking new scientific discoveries, will be hardworking members of and entrepreneurs in our community, and serve as leaders.

I am proud of our students, and I look forward to welcoming this year’s graduates to join our distinguished alumni.

In addition to honoring our graduating class, I want to thank our FVCC Board of Trustees, our outstanding faculty and staff, and our community for your commitment to FVCC and student success. With your support and partnership, our students can quickly enter the local workforce, continue their education and build a professional network that will serve them as they become leaders in our community.

I am grateful to all of you who donate to the FVCC Foundation, mentor students, attend campus events, and support the students in your family as they pursue their education. It truly takes a community to grow our educated and skilled workforce and our future leaders, and we could not do it without your ongoing support.

To our 2022 graduates, you have already shown that you are dedicated and determined to make a difference in your life and the lives of others. Whatever path you choose, you have earned the education you need to succeed in any endeavor. I admire you and your accomplishments, and am honored to recognize you, the class of ’22.

Congratulations graduates.

Jane A. Karas is President of Flathead Valley Community College.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalispell, MT
Education
City
Kalispell, MT
Local
Montana Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Fvcc Board Of Trustees
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy