Flathead Business Watercooler

Cyber security seminar

Montana West Economic Development, in partnership with Mac Kirk from PayneWest Insurance, will present a seminar on cyber security on Tuesday, May 17 from 1-2 p.m. in the MWED conference room, 44 Second Ave W, Kalispell. Cyber security and data privacy are not just issues facing large corporations and government institutions. Even small businesses are vulnerable to a variety of threats from malicious attacks to inadvertent disclosure of information. However, there are some basic steps businesses can take to secure their organization, particularly with customer data and financial information. The seminar is free. To register, visit https://dobusinessinmontana.com/seminarseries/

C-Falls chamber meets

The Columbia Falls Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon is Tuesday, May 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cedar Creek Lodge. Cost for lunch is $14. Speaker is Katie Pfennings of Flathead Electic Co-op. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/nd7tdj7d

Doing business with GSA

Join the Montana Procurement Technical Assistance Center and Eric Rettig from U.S. General Services Administration for a free Zoom seminar on May 18 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. to learn how to market a GSA schedule contract. Topics include: An overview of GSA and the Office of Small Business Utilization, referred to as OSDBU, the importance of market research, tools that are available to help conduct market research, and an outline of the advantages of being a GSA contract holder. To register, visit https://mtptac.ecenterdirect.com/events/41461