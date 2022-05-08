ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Mack Webb Dettmann, 48

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 4 days ago

Mack Dettmann, 48, passed away at home on April 30, 2022.

He was born to James and Etta (Webb) Dettmann in Kalispell. Mack attended Evergreen Elementary School in Kalispell and later moved with his mother and sister to Livingston where he graduated from Park High School in 1992. He was active in football, wrestling, band, Boy Scouts and Legion baseball.

He went on to Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, on a football scholarship, where he graduated with honor degrees in both international relations and sociology/criminal justice.

After college, Mack returned to Livingston and met his future wife, Sheryl. They married in 2001 and together they lived in Belgrade with their daughters, Madison and Ainsley.

Mack always had multiple jobs. He worked his way through high school and college by holding various bartending and restaurant positions, and was a member of the Moorhead Police Department’s reserve program while in college. For many years, he also worked part time dealing poker in Bozeman. Mack’s career, though, was with John Deere and most recently he was the general manager for the Frontline Ag dealerships in Belgrade and Livingston.

Along with work, Mack was active in his community. He was a founding member of the board for both Belgrade’s Educational Foundation and the Producers’ Partnership. He was an active member of the local FFA Foundation and a strong supporter of anything related to education or kids.

Mack had lots of other interests and many hobbies including politics, playing golf, hunting, snowmobiling and camping. He enjoyed playing billiards and shooting trap too. Mack cherished his time chasing the elusive walleye on his boat every chance he got. He was an avid fan of Raiders football and Cardinals baseball. Most of all, Mack loved riding his Harley on the backroads of Montana.

Above all, Mack loved his family. He loved his girls — Sheryl, Madison and Ainsley. Most recently, he was excited to meet his newborn niece, Charlotte Rose. Mack was the ultimate family man.

Mack is survived by his wife, Sheryl; daughters, Madison and Ainsley; parents, Jim and Etta; sister Katie (Matt) Banks; his nieces and nephews; in-laws, Bruce and Sue Martin; and many beloved friends whom he also considered his family.

A memorial service for Mack will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, at the United Methodist Church, 121 S. Willson Ave., Bozeman.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mack Dettmann Memorial Scholarship Fund through the Belgrade Education Foundation. Donations can be sent to the Belgrade Education Foundation at P.O. Box 422, Belgrade, MT 59714.

The Dettmann family would like to thank Drs. Annie Castillo and Justin Thomas, as well as the nurses at Bozeman Health’s Cancer Center, for their care and kindness to Mack during his treatment.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service, Bozeman.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalispell, MT
Obituaries
City
Belgrade, MT
Montana State
Montana Obituaries
City
Kalispell, MT
State
Minnesota State
State
Montana State
City
Livingston, MT
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy