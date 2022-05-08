ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

New furniture store aims to create comfortable living spaces

By Summer Zalesky Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 4 days ago

A new furniture store in Kalispell hopes to accommodate the rapidly growing Flathead Valley with functional living spaces.

Sarah Sitar started Quietude Home in mid-February to provide the community with modern furniture including chairs, benches, bookcases, coffee and console tables, sofas, dining furniture, dressers, desks and more. Sitar enjoys simple, clean lines and warm, safe spaces which is what inspired the name Quietude.

“Quietude is what you should feel when you walk into a space or home. You want to feel this warm, comfortable feeling,” she said. “I created this space so that someone could come in and fall in love with one thing and make that theirs forever.”

As more houses are built in the Flathead Valley, there is a growing need for brand new furniture. Quietude allows people to pay and leave immediately with an item instead of waiting months for an online item. This is beneficial as customers can see and touch an item before purchasing it and even take furniture for a 24 hour trial. She also tries to keep prices under the average market price.

“My prices are under what you’d find it online for,” she said. Sitar stocks a popular, modern brand called Ethnicraft which cannot be found anywhere else in the area.

Quietude is stocked with home decor such as art, handmade blankets, antler decor, and candles. Sitar wants to provide items that will last a long time and that can eventually be passed down or be used in the next home.

Though Sitar enjoys other styles, she said “Quietude’s modern aesthetic will remain the same so that people can come in for that specific look.”

She encourages clients to combine a modern aesthetic with other dimensions and helps clients figure out how to do this. If a desired item is not in store, she will take the client’s number and send pictures of future items to help them find it.

Sitar has helped build and remodel houses and says she is good at creating flow within a space. As a kid, she enjoyed helping her parents remodel rooms and pick out decor or wallpaper. She would eventually like to design or build her own furniture. Her other goals include hosting events at Quietude such as wine nights and allowing small businesses to do lifestyle shoots in the space. She also hopes to have interior designers bring clients into the space to help create their vision and hopefully, sell some items.

While Sitar’s main goal is to provide furniture, she also offers free private consultations. Clients can bring in their floor plan, and Sitar will guide them in the right direction for the most functional and aesthetic furniture according to their space and needs.

“You should make your surroundings your sanctuary, so when you walk out the door, you’re ready to start your day,” she said.

Sitar believes it is important to pick furniture and decor that inspires creativity and hopes Quietude Home will provide this service.

Quietude is located at 824 W Center St, Kalispell and is open Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and by appointment. Quietude can be reached by Instagram @quietudehome or at 406-291-3070.

Home decor and furniture at Quietude Home in Kalispell on Tuesday, April 26. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Soy wax candles at Quietude Home in Kalispell on Tuesday, April 26. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Home decor and furniture at Quietude Home in Kalispell on Tuesday, April 26. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Antler decor on display at Quietude Home in Kalispell on Tuesday, April 26. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

