ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Prosecutors: Kalispell woman helped launder money from fraud schemes

By DERRICK PERKINS
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 4 days ago

A Kalispell woman accused of transferring dirty money over the course of five years was arraigned on multiple laundering charges in federal court on May 4.

Theresa Anne Chabot, 57, faces charges of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business, conspiracy to commit money laundering, 17 counts of money laundering promotion and 11 counts of money laundering spending. She pleaded not guilty to the 30-count indictment before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen DeSoto in Missoula on May 4.

Prosecutors said that Chabot, starting in May 2016, began working with others to turn her unregistered money transmitting business — Avalanche Creek LLC — into what’s known as a money mule. Money mules, authorities said, transfer illegally acquired dollars on behalf of a third party. In return, they often receive commissions.

Allegedly taking dollars generated through a variety of cons, including internet fraud and advance pay, investment, romance, lottery and sweepstakes schemes, Chabot transferred the money overseas. Chabot often took about 10 percent of the transfer as a commission, prosecutors said.

Overseas landing spots for the dirty money included Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, court documents said.

During the course of her alleged operation, Chabot opened more than 50 bank accounts to facilitate the transfers. Many were closed after officials reviewed the activity on the accounts. At least 15 banks told Chabot they were closing her accounts owing to fraud, violation of internal policies and other misuse, prosecutors said. Those conversations failed to serve as a deterrent to Chabot, authorities said.

The FBI and IRS jointly investigated the case.

If convicted of the most serious of those charges, Chabot could spend 20 years behind bars and pay a $500,000 fine. She would undergo three years of supervised release pending the end of her prison stint.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Kalispell, MT
Kalispell, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Law roundup: Alleged vendetta delivered instead of package

A man allegedly went into a long spiel with an officer about a delivery service company not holding a package containing $800 in goods at their facility until he could pick it up and was adamant the matter was criminal, not civil, in nature and wanted to report it as a theft. He purportedly believed one of the managers was purposely trying to “deprive him of the package” because of some kind of “vendetta” against him. A compliance monitoring employee allegedly advised officers about receiving notification that a device was tampered with at a location where a woman wasn’t supposed to...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Inter Lake

4 more men charged in plot to steal ammo from Air Force base

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An Air Force staff sergeant facing allegations of making violent, antigovernment statements online before stealing ammunition from Fairchild Air Force Base has pleaded not guilty to additional crimes in federal court in Spokane. John I. Sanger, 30, is one of six servicemembers named in an indictment handed down this week by a federal grand jury, charging them with crimes including theft of government property, possession of stolen ammunition and possession of an unregistered firearm. The Spokesman-Review reported that authorities were first alerted to Sanger by social media posts he allegedly made between the 2020 presidential election and the...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Fbi#Internet Fraud#Avalanche Creek Llc
Daily Inter Lake

McGarry allegedly strangled girlfriend prior to standoff

Prosecutors say the local man arrested following a May 10 standoff on Liberty Street strangled his girlfriend and stole her car in the days leading up to the confrontation with law enforcement. Aaron Martin McGarry, 34, faces felony theft and strangulation of a partner or family member charges in Flathead County District Court. He is currently in the county jail. His arraignment is set for May 19. According to newly filed court documents, Kalispell Police officers responded to a domestic disturbance call involving McGarry’s significant other about 10:08 a.m., May 9. She told investigators that an argument between the couple...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Man already facing felony theft charge accused of stealing vehicle

A man accused in April of stealing more than $6,000 in tools and equipment from a Kalispell shed is back in county jail after allegedly boosting a car while out on pretrial release. Nathaniel Ray Warner, 25, is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center on a $40,000 bond. He appeared briefly before Judge Dan Wilson, sans his attorney, in district court on May 6. Warner first came to the attention of Kalispell Police following an early morning break-in on April 17. The owner of a storage shed provided officers with security video showing two men entering the structure...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Law roundup: Women get into rhubarb at farmers market

Two women reportedly got into a spat at the farmers market when one of them parked next to the other’s vehicle and hit it when they opened their door. When confronted, she stuck her hand in the other woman’s face and drove off. When Kalispell Police Department officers spoke to both parties the women supposedly worked the matter out, however, later on, one of them called officers very upset that the other wasn’t cooperating. Eventually, the dust settled when parties involved were contacted and insurance was provided. Officers responded to a report from someone who allegedly heard shots fired and a...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy