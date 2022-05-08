That field could be Cooperative Extension variety trial

Have you been driving about the area and wondered why there were signs on the edges of corn and soybean fields?

Well, those signs could designate research plots of various agribusinesses evaluating their products/varieties against some of their competitors. But those plots could also be on-farm demonstrations or field research being conducted by agents and specialists with North Carolina Cooperative Extension.

The mission of Extension is to help citizens of North Carolina find answers to needs, issues of questions they have. Extension is seen as an unbiased source of research-based information in North Carolina. As an ag agent, I work primarily with farmers who grow field crops such as corn, soybeans, wheat, cotton, peanuts, and rapeseed, and I provide requested information via various educational efforts.

One of the most important decisions that growers of corn, soybean, and wheat make are the varieties they select to grow on their farm. This would be like someone deciding which brand of car to buy that best meets their needs. However, with the farmer the decision can have much greater consequences, such as whether they make or don’t make a profit.

Farmers want a variety, or varieties, of corn, soybean, or other crops that performs best for their region’s soil types and the management practices they use. I and other ag agents in the region work together as the Northeast Ag Expo Team, which represents the Extension centers in Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties, to plant variety trials.

These variety trials, which are planted with the support and assistance of local growers and other members of the ag community, provide data on how well these varieties perform — not only when it comes to yields, but for other important agronomic traits such as disease tolerance, standability and grain quality, as well.

The Northeast Ag Expo Team planted four wheat variety trials last fall that will be harvested this June and July. We also have six corn trials that were planted this spring and most likely will have four to six soybean trials that will be planted sometime between May and mid-July. After these trials have been harvested with the assistance of farmers and other members of the ag community, information from them will be compiled, published and distributed to growers and others of the ag community.

Variety trials are not the only way we provide information that farmers need. As a team we host two regional field days, one for small grains and a summer field day that features a crop, or crops, important to the host county.

If you would like to learn more about what Extension does, specifically in the area of field crops grown in northeastern North Carolina counties, then use the following link: https://www.ncneagexpo.com/.

Alton Wood Jr. is an agricultural agent with the Pasquotank Center of NC Cooperative Extension.