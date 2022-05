PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Anthony Lucidonio, Sr., 84, of Philadelphia, PA, and Nicholas Lucidonio, 56, of New Jersey, pleaded guilty Monday before United States District Court Judge Gerald McHugh to charges related to their conspiracy to defraud the United States for the purpose of impeding, impairing, or obstructing the Internal Revenue Service in the assessment and collection of employment taxes. The defendants, who were indicted in July 2020, are owners of Tony Luke’s, a cheesesteak and sandwich restaurant located in South Philadelphia. In pleading guilty, the defendants admitted to participating in a tax fraud scheme to evade payroll taxes between 2006 and 2016.

