If the goal for any college student is to leave with professional experience, Adam Karelin can claim that and then some. As he prepares to graduate with his Bachelor of Music in composition with a minor in linguistics from the USC Thornton School of Music, his credits include some of the biggest names in music: Los Angeles Philharmonic, Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra, New World Symphony Fellows, Hear Now Music Festival, Aspen Music Festival. Since spring 2019, he has also served as the music director of the Student Symphony Orchestra of USC. Throw in the ASCAP Foundation Morton Gould Young Composer Award in 2019 and Brandon Mehrle Service Award in 2021, and Karelin has quite a resume to reflect on when he walks the stage at USC’s commencement this Friday.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO