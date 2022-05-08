ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

New territory, even for incumbent

Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=373hmS_0fWm775000

For any Republicans who are still unsure who to vote for in the May 17 primary for Idaho’s 7th Legislative District Senate seat, “eeny, meeny, miny, moe” pretty much covers all the options.

The four-way race pits three-term incumbent Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grange- ville, against Riggins businesswoman Cindy Carlson, Lewiston High School teacher and track coach Keith Stuffle and Lewiston businesswoman Heather Rogers.

With no Democrats or minor party candidates in the race, whoever wins the primary will almost certainly go on to represent the district in Boise for the next two years.

Given the advantages of incumbency, Crabtree, 69, would seem to have the inside track in the race.

However, the recent reapportionment process did him no favors. It revamped legislative district boundaries all across the state, with some of the biggest changes coming in north central Idaho.

The 7th District, which previously stretched from Bonner County south through Idaho County, now encompasses most of Lewiston and the southern half of Nez Perce County, as well as all of Idaho and Adams counties.

“That makes it difficult,” Crabtree said. “About half my voters now don’t know me, and I only have six weeks (since the legislative session ended) to try and get acquainted with them.”

Since he was first elected six years ago, Crabtree’s focus has been on issues that affect rural Idaho, such as broadband infrastructure, transportation funding and education.

For example, when the Legislature began steering surplus general fund dollars to the Idaho Transportation Department several years ago, it initially stiffed the local highway districts, steering all of the money toward state roads and bridges.

Crabtree was instrumental in changing that to a 60-40 split — a move that provided millions of dollars in additional funding for local highway needs.

Similarly, he spent the past two years working to secure state funding for optional all-day kindergarten classes. That legislation, which passed this year, means the rural school districts that offer such classes don’t have to rely on local property tax levies to fund them.

He also worked with a parents and other stakeholders to pass legislation improving the way school districts address dyslexia, a reading disorder that affects about 20% of children nationwide.

“In the past, schools would see that a kid couldn’t read, assume they were dummies and put them in a special needs class,” Crabtree said. “Now they’ll get tested and evaluated, so they can get some additional help for reading. It’s a simple, no-cost approach that helps 20% of the kids in Idaho. I think that’s kind of a big deal, and I was glad to be a part of it.”

The dyslexia bill illustrates his views about how lawmakers should act.

“I try to think and act pragmatically and produce legislation that matters to my constituents,” Crabtree said. “I don’t think government should be a sideshow.”

On her campaign website, Carlson, 57, suggests Crabtree is too liberal for the 7th District. She describes herself as a “hard core conservative,” saying she’ll bring honesty and integrity to the job.

“I will vote for freedom and against vaccine mandates,” Carlson said in a recent interview. “I’ll vote for life, and I’ll vote to protect our dams and fish. I’ll oppose critical race theory and push for more parental involvement in schools. If people want those things, then they should vote for me. I’m all in for Idaho.”

Carlson said she first became “hyper-charged” about politics last year, after Congressman Mike Simpson floated a $33 billion proposal to breach the four lower Snake River dams.

She also had the opportunity to serve as a substitute for Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, for a week during the 2022 session.

“I loved every minute of it,” Carlson said. “The idea of spending three months in Boise doesn’t sound like a lot of fun to me — not when I live in such a beautiful place — but I realized it’s really important to utilize the skills you have to help improve things.”

Carlson and her husband have been in business together for 36 years, launching a number of successful companies. She also served on the Grangeville Joint District 241 School Board, and later on the Salmon River School Board.

“My passion is for education and for kids,” she said. “I’d love to see more support for school choice. I’d like to see CRT (critical race theory) removed from our public schools, and more parental involvement.”

Carlson also thinks the current school funding model — which relies heavily on local property tax levies — isn’t working for rural Idaho.

“Schools shouldn’t have to run local levies to pay for extracurricular activities,” she said. “Sometimes that may be all that’s keeping kids in school.”

Not surprisingly, Stuffle, 53, also cited education as one of his top concerns. He’s taught everything from home economics to American government during his career, as well as coaching track for almost 30 years at Orofino High School and Lewiston High School.

“My biggest view on education is that we need to reengage students and parents,” Stuffle said. “That view is from the front lines. We have great leadership, great superintendents, but the problem is motivation. A lot of students don’t see the relevance.”

Although primary and middle school should continue to teach the fundamentals, he said, he’d like to see greater “diversification” in secondary education. That means creating community partnership and alternative pathways that allow kids to complete their high school degree while getting training in careers they might want to pursue.

“I’d also like to see more choice and competition come into education,” Stuffle said.

Advocating for school choice as a career educator won’t win him any friends with the education association, but as a longtime track coach, he believes in competition.

“It drives the bar higher,” Stuffle said. “If we believe in capitalism and competition, we should apply it to our social services. That’s a conversation we need to have. If you look at kids today, a lot just aren’t finding relevance in school. They aren’t growing every day, and I want to make sure that’s what’s happening, that they’re improving every day.”

Another idea he has is to create an “honor roll tax credit” for parents whose kids qualify for the school honor roll.

“Maybe it would keep parents involved and get them to check their kids’ grades now and then,” Stuffle said. “It makes a huge difference when parents are actively involved in education.”

Getting actively involved in politics was never something he ever envisioned for himself. His students would often tell him he should run for office, but he just laughed them off.

“I’m kind of in shock about it,” Stuffle said. “If those kids who told me to run don’t get out and vote, I’m not getting elected. But the people who know me know I’ll do what I say. I’m going to listen to the people. My 100% focus is to have the conversations people want to have.”

The last candidate on the ballot, Heather Rogers, could not be reached by phone and did not respond to text messages. She also hasn’t filed any campaign finance reports with the Secretary of State’s Office.

Stuffle contributed $524 to his own campaign to buy some yard signs, but isn’t otherwise accepting donations. His focus is also on teaching and coaching, so he said he’s not getting out and campaigning much.

Carlson, by contrast, has been extremely active. According to her campaign finance reports, she’s raised more than $18,000 since the beginning of the year, and spent almost all of it. Crabtree has raised about the same amount and spent about half of it.

Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.

