With so many amazing things to see, do, taste and discover, summer in San Francisco seems to fly right by. Luckily, the longer days bring more opportunities to savor everything that makes the City by the Bay such an iconic place to visit. This guide will inspire you to make the most of your San Francisco experience, whether you’re enjoying cocktails al fresco at one of our favorite outdoor drinking spots, trying a new award-winning restaurant, cheering on the Giants at Oracle Park, exploring an exclusive museum exhibit or taking in a stunning sunset view from the top of Twin Peaks. Savor summertime in San Francisco with our new 2019 Summer Guide.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO