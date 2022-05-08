Long Center presents An Evening with Neil Gaiman

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Eurydice, Sarah Ruhl’s reimagining of the Orpheus myth from a female point-of-view, is being presented by MacTheatre this spring. Eurydice is a play that contrasts the archetypal themes of life, love, and death with the fondly familiar aspects of everyday life. Influenced by the playwright’s loss of her own father, Eurydice is a reminder to take pleasure in mundane moments, and to explore the extraordinary nature of life with childlike boldness and curiosity.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 13 HOURS AGO