Austin, TX

Long Center presents An Evening with Neil Gaiman

culturemap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue...

austin.culturemap.com

culturemap.com

Dallas Comedy Club presents People Presenting Things

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dallas Comedy Club will present People Presenting Things, a powerpoint slideshow like never-before. Comedians will make slideshows for each other to comment on. No one knows what subject they’ll be presenting until showtime. Will it be “the case against mushrooms,” “the proper care and use of bouncy balls” or just a slideshow full of photos of giraffes?
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Austin Camerata presents Blue Planet

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Blue Planet is an evocative performance on a bold mission: to celebrate the beauty of planet Earth and reflect on what’s at stake in the 21st century. The performance juxtaposes powerful works for string orchestra with the origins of our universe, our place in the cosmos, and Earth’s precious landscapes. The performance will feature Austin Camerata’s festival string orchestra, visual design by Jesse Easdon, and art by Zaria Forman.
DRINKS
culturemap.com

Diverse Space Dance Theatre presents Systema, Axioma, Dilemma

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Diverse Space Dance Theatre presents their Season Finale of original dance and music, Systema, Axioma, Dilemma. The evening also includes a short film by Elisabeth Healy and the artwork of Blackshear Fine Arts Academy.
THEATER & DANCE
culturemap.com

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas presents POPT

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. POPT is a poignant new play by local playwright Bruce R. Coleman about the power of choice. Louie got Popt. Louie Popt back. Now Louie isn't Louie anymore. Louie Blunt survives a brutal attack by making a choice that will change his life forever.
THEATER & DANCE
culturemap.com

Art House Dallas presents Visual Showcase

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Art House Dallas' Visual Showcase will feature 15 visual artists. This annual event sets the stage for artists to share their work and tell their stories with guiding visuals. The audience has the opportunity to hear each compelling narrative for five minutes each in a Pecha Kucha-style presentation format.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Dimmitt Contemporary Art presents Gregory Hayes: "Boundaries Made of Smoke" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dimmitt Contemporary Art presents "Boundaries Made of Smoke," an exhibition of paintings by Brooklyn-based artist Gregory Hayes. Hayes' latest body of work is an extension of the artist’s Color Array series in which he explores the possibilities of paint through minimalist, pattern-based compositions. Hayes is known for his methodical and systematic process based on the concept of "brushless" painting, mark making and the fluidity of paint as a medium.
BROOKLYN, NY
culturemap.com

Dallas Comedy Club presents Mental Health Happy Hour

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Hosted by Elizabeth Simonsen, the Mental Health Happy Hour show is a variety show on the theme of mental health. The goal of this event is to create a safe space for people to both perform and spectate pieces that specifically are about mental health and ultimately to cultivate community and support that keeps our community alive and thriving.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

MacTheatre presents Eurydice

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Eurydice, Sarah Ruhl’s reimagining of the Orpheus myth from a female point-of-view, is being presented by MacTheatre this spring. Eurydice is a play that contrasts the archetypal themes of life, love, and death with the fondly familiar aspects of everyday life. Influenced by the playwright’s loss of her own father, Eurydice is a reminder to take pleasure in mundane moments, and to explore the extraordinary nature of life with childlike boldness and curiosity.
THEATER & DANCE
culturemap.com

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Luisi Conducts Beethoven 9

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Luisi Conducts Beethoven 9, featuring conductor Fabio Luisi and the Dallas Symphony Chorus under the direction of Joshua Habermann. Selections include the Dallas premiere of Bruce Adolphe's Diesen Kuss der ganzen Welt! (This Kiss to the Whole World!) and Beethoven's Symphony No. 9, “Choral.”
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

McNay Art Museum presents "Donald Moffett + Nature Cult + The McNay"

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The McNay presents a ground-breaking exhibition centered around the artistic and curatorial vision of Donald Moffett. Working closely together over the past year, Moffett and McNay Head of Curatorial Affairs, René Paul Barilleaux, conceived an interwoven presentation of the artist’s paintings, artworks from the McNay’s modern and contemporary collection, and material drawn from the artist’s personal collection.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
culturemap.com

EarthX Film Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The 2022 Earth X Film Festival is four days of film, music and interactive environmental programs and events. The 2022 festival theme is "A Celebration of the Outdoors." Through film, live music, featured speakers, local food and culture, the EarthX Film Festival will be an immersive and exciting weekend of celebrating our planet.
MOVIES
culturemap.com

DACAMERA presents Sarah Rothenberg: In Darkness and Light

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. In the spring of 2020, much of the world came to a standstill, and the following 12 months brought a dramatic mix of suspended time, social upheaval, loss and renewal. Pianist Sarah Rothenberg presents a fascinating program that encompasses extremes of emotion and the spiritual power of music across 200 years.
MUSIC
culturemap.com

Austin Foundation for Architecture presents ArchiTalks with Thoughtbarn

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Austin Foundation for Architecture’s ArchiTalks series at Articulture is hosting its second architectural program this May. This event will feature Thoughtbarn, a collaborative architecture studio featuring director Lucy Begg, AIA. Their award-winning work is based on the belief that each project is unique and should be driven by the client, the site and functional requirements rather than a singular, preconceived aesthetic.
AUSTIN, TX
culturemap.com

Houston Symphony presents Mozart + Tchaikovsky 4

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Houston Symphony will present Mozart + Tchaikovsky 4, featuring conductor and violinist Pinchas Zukerman. The concert will include Mozart's Adagio for Violin and Orchestra and Rondo for Violin and Orchestra, Coleridge-Taylor's Ballade, and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Hermann Park Conservancy - Urban Green presents Ticket to Ride

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Urban Green members and other young professionals can participate Ticket to Ride, with all proceeds going towards the stewardship and improvement of Hermann Park. Participants can ride the rails of the Hermann Park Railroad to see some twilight views, take a pedal boat out for a spin on tranquil McGovern Lake, enjoy some food and drink from local sponsors, and bid on some items at the silent auction.
FOOD & DRINKS
culturemap.com

Texas Appleseed presents "I Heart Justice"

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The third "I Heart Justice" arts exhibition features works of art by 20 Texas artists. Guests will enjoy complimentary food and drink. The poster event supports Texas Appleseed's justice work. Texas Appleseed is a nonprofit that promotes social, economic, and racial justice for all Texans. The limited-edition 24"x36" prints on display for the exhibition are also available onsite for $100, with all proceeds benefiting the nonprofit.
TEXAS STATE
culturemap.com

The Italian Cultural & Community Center of Houston presents Ancient and Modern Structure in Italy: An analysis by Prof. Ballarini

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Italian Cultural & Community Center of Houston will host an insightful evening of analyses, health-monitoring, and curating of iconic and ancient Italian structures. In this talk, Prof. Roberto Ballarini will provide a glimpse of issues associated with the safety of famous structures including Brunelleschi’s Dome, St. Mark’s Campanile, and the Tower of Pisa. Along the way, he will also highlight the creativity and innovation reflected by modern structures, including (as time allows) Aula Paula VI (Aula Nervi), Palazzetto dello Sport, and Palazzo Lombardia.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Alton Brown: Good Eats: The Final Years Book Tour

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Author and pioneering food TV personality Alton Brown will come to Houston as part of a book tour for his new cookbook, Good Eats: The Final Years. His new release draws from two reboots of his television shows, Good Eats Reloaded and Good Eats: The Return. The final volume in his series features over 150 recipes for everything from chicken parm to bibimbap and cold brew to corn dogs, all accompanied by new original photography.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Holocaust Museum Houston presents Concert for Peace

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Local Ukrainian musicians will host a chamber music “Concert for Peace,” with proceeds benefitting the Ukrainian Red Cross. The musical evening will feature violinist Oleg Sulyga, pianist Tali Morgulis and clarinet player Alexander Potiomkin. All have roots from Ukraine and call Houston their home. The program will include works of Max Bruch, Frederic Chopin, Dmitriy Shostakovich, Aram Khachatryan, Myroslav Skoryk, Mykola Lysenko, and others.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Dave Matthews Band in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dave Matthews Band comes to Austin as part of their 2022 North American summer tour. The band has sold more than 25 million tickets since its inception and a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined. With the release of 2018's Come Tomorrow, Dave Matthews Band became the first group in history to have seven consecutive studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
AUSTIN, TX

