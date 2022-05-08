Long Center presents An Evening with Neil Gaiman

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Local Ukrainian musicians will host a chamber music “Concert for Peace,” with proceeds benefitting the Ukrainian Red Cross. The musical evening will feature violinist Oleg Sulyga, pianist Tali Morgulis and clarinet player Alexander Potiomkin. All have roots from Ukraine and call Houston their home. The program will include works of Max Bruch, Frederic Chopin, Dmitriy Shostakovich, Aram Khachatryan, Myroslav Skoryk, Mykola Lysenko, and others.
