ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

On This Day: V-E Day marks end of World War II in Europe

By UPI Staff
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xTfbF_0fWlrWdu00

May 8 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1541, Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto becomes the first European colonizer to discover the Mississippi River.

In 1909, President William Howard Taft announced he would continue the conservation policies put in place by his predecessor, President Theodore Roosevelt.

In 1915, reports issued by The Admiralty (Royal Navy) indicated that 703 of the passengers and crew of RMS Lusitania had been rescued, with more than 1,300 believed lost in the previous day's U-boat attack.

In 1945, President Harry S. Truman officially declared V-E Day, the end of World War II in Europe.

In 1970, Let It Be, The Beatles' final original album, was released. In 2015, Spotify said the song "Let It Be" was the No. 2 most-played Beatles song on the streaming service.

In 1984, the Soviet Union declared it wouldn't take part in the Los Angeles Olympics, citing fears about security for its athletes. The decision came four years after the United States team boycotted the Games in Moscow.

In 1988, France re-elected socialist Francois Mitterrand as president, defeating conservative Prime Minister Jacques Chirac.

In 1996, South Africa voted for a new Constitution. Its bill of rights included the right to food, housing and education.

In 2003, dozens of people were reported killed after the rear door of a cargo jet suddenly opened at 33,000 feet over the Democratic Republic of the Congo and passengers were sucked out of the plane. Many occupants managed to stay in the aircraft until it landed at an airport.

In 2006, Lillian Asplund, the last known U.S. survivor of the 1912 sinking of the Titanic, died of natural causes at her Shrewsbury, Mass., home. She was 99.

In 2007, Northern Ireland installed a new power-sharing government linking Catholic and Protestant parties.

In 2011, a senior al-Qaida suspect being moved from his Baghdad cell for questioning grabbed a jailer's gun and set off a 6-hour battle that left at least 14 people dead, including the inmate.

In 2016, Londoners elected Sadiq Khan as the first Muslim mayor in the capital city's history.

In 2018, a 78-foot wave was observed off the coast of Campbell Island, New Zealand, the largest wave ever recorded in the Southern Hemisphere.

In 2019, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani declared the country would partially stop complying with the nuclear deal it signed in 2015 with six other nations.

In 2020, 11-year-old Brazilian skateboarder Gui Khury became the first person to successfully land a 1,080-degree turn on a vertical ramp. He earned a Guinness World Record for his achievement.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
Fox News

Putin may soon face one of his worst strategic nightmares

Despite over two months of trying to bloody and bomb Ukraine into submission to prevent its strategic drift to the west, Vladimir Putin may soon face one of his worst strategic nightmares: the NATO alliance he despises is about to get larger and stronger. And not a minute too soon.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest Battle in World History

The history of war goes back thousands of years. Some of the earliest known wars were fought in Egypt and Sumer around 3000 B.C. The so-called Warring States Period in China (476-221 B.C.) unified that country. Alexander the Great conquered empires through a series of battles around 330 B.C. While some of these early wars […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Gui Khury
Person
Hassan Rouhani
Person
Harry S Truman
Person
Jacques Chirac
24/7 Wall St.

This Is What a Nuclear War Would Do to the World

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised the specter of a nuclear war between Russia and the West, led by the United States. (This is the country with the most nuclear weapons.) The concern is that if Russia gets bogged down in a conventional war, or is losing it, the Kremlin will resort to using tactical […]
MILITARY
International Business Times

World War 3 News: Ex-NATO Commander Suggests West Start Preparing For ‘War With Russia’

A former NATO commander has urged the West to prepare for a possible war with Russia, an event that he called to be “the worst-case scenario” of the Ukraine conflict. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, Sir Richard Shirreff warned that Russia is likely to respond aggressively to the West’s support of Ukraine. He also urged the West to start preparing for a war with Russia to deter President Vladimir Putin.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Dozens of Russian servicemen go to court to challenge 'illegal' order to send them to fight in Putin's invasion of Ukraine in rare show of open dissent

A group of Russian soldiers are suing the army after they were fired for refusing to fight in Ukraine. In a rare public spat involving the Kremlin, 25 National Guard 'refuseniks' defied their commanders' orders to invade Ukraine. The servicemen are taking North Caucasian District commander Lt-Gen Sergey Zakharov to...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Spanish#European#The Admiralty#Royal Navy
Daily Mail

Left to starve in their tomb: Putin orders troops to seal Mariupol's last defenders - and thousands of civilians - in steelwork catacombs and 'not to let a fly escape' as Vladimir declares city 'liberated'

Thousands of civilians face starving to death in captured Mariupol after Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to seal shut the Azovstal steelworks. The complex was the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the port city but Putin has ordered his forces to completely block it off, 'so even a fly cannot escape'.
POLITICS
Vice

The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force

The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
France
NewsBreak
Spotify
Country
South Africa
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: Peek-A-Boo: Ukrainian Soldiers Destroy Russian Tank Hiding In The Woods

This is the moment Ukrainian troops reportedly destroy a Russian tank hiding in the woods. The Ukrainian Ground Forces’ 30th Mechanized Brigade, named after Prince Konstanty Ostrogski, said on April 20: “Another racist tank was destroyed by our soldiers.”. According to the Ukrainian military, the footage was shot...
MILITARY
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Stunningly preserved 700-year-old SHIP discovered beneath the streets of Tallinn was part of the Hanseatic League – a powerful trading network stretching from England to Russia

A 700-year-old ship that was part of the Hanseatic League – a powerful trading network formed in 1356 that stretched from England to Russia – has been found just five feet beneath the streets of Tallinn. The 80ft-long vessel, thought to be a 13th-century Hanseatic cog, was found...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Daily Mail

Forgotten digger who was ordered to 'never to talk about' his covert mission during the Vietnam War speaks up - and pleads for belated recognition of his military service

A forgotten Australian digger who was sent on an 18-month long top-secret mission to Cambodia during the height of the Vietnam War is demanding recognition for his service, five decades after being ordered to 'never to talk about' what he did. John Ali, from South Australia, was a civilian and...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Chilling revelation China could have SOLDIERS, ships and fighter jets on the Solomon Islands in WEEKS - putting Australia at extreme risk

Australia has been warned Chinese military troops, ships and aircraft could arrive in the Solomon Islands within weeks. There are growing fears China will act swiftly to establish a military base less than 2,000km from Australian shores after its security pact with the South Pacific island nation was finalised on Tuesday.
POLITICS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
354K+
Followers
56K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy