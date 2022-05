The recent leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court which outlines the potential to overturn Roe v. Wade, and a state representative shares his thoughts. Iowa House Representative for District 20 Ray Sorensen says he is a firm believer in state rights and if Roe v. Wade is overturned, Iowa would get a chance to vote on what restrictions they want on abortion and add to the state’s constitution.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO