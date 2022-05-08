C-Falls, Whitefish netters beat Libby

Columbia Falls swept Libby in a pair of tennis duals, as did Whitefish Saturday at the FVCC courts.

The Wildcats topped Libby 4-3, with Cade Morgan and Cody Schweikert as doubles winners, and Jax Ramage and Sean Burgess as winners in singles.

Ryan Beagle and Tyler Anderson were Libby’s singles winners.

The Columbia Falls girls beat Libby 6-1. Cloey Ramage and Lillian McDonald led the Wildkats with their singles wins, and the doubles pair of Grace Gedlaman/Alyssa Williams was also victorious.

For the Lady Loggers, Ellie Andreessen and Allie Thorstenson won their doubles match.

Whitefish’s girls defeated Libby 7-0, behind singles wins by Lauren Brown and Anyah Cripe, and doubles wins including one by the pair of Ashley Gunset/Elliette Haigh.

The Whitefish boys beat Libby 6-1, their only loss coming at No. 1 singles, where Logger Ryan Beagle prevailed in an arduous three-set match over Aaron Dicks.

As we get closer to the end of the season and the divisional tournament, it is encouraging to see that we continue to improve,” Whitefish boys coach Chris Schwaderer said. “Aaron Dicks had a great match with a very talented Ryan Beagle. Despite his loss, I think Aaron is developing into a solid singles player. Highland Lee-French and Mason Kelch are a new doubles team that is looking better every day. The next few weeks will say a lot about who we are as a team.

Lee-French and Kelch defeated Libby’s Trevor Collins/Colin VanErp in straight sets.

Boys

Columbia Falls 4, Libby 3

Singles

Ryan Beagle (Libby) def. Orion Barta 6-3, 6-1; Tyler Anderson (Libby) def. Logan Heupel 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Jax Ramage (CF) def. Jennings Greenfield 6-4, 7-5; Sean Burgess (CF) def. Kai Basham 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles

Cade Morgan/Cody Schweikert (CF) def. Trevor Collins/Colin VanErp 6-4, 6-2; Caleb Donsbach/Will Pickard (CF) def. Cylis Goddard/Thomas Roark 2-6, 7-5, 6-2; Zach Fantozzi/Alderie Mortineau (Libby) def. Karson Warren/Ben Khodyrev 6-1, 6-2.

Girls

Columbia Falls 6, Libby 1

Singles

Cloey Ramage (CF) def. Jenna Hammond 6-0, 6-0; Lillian McDonald (CF) def. Elaina Covington 7-6 (7-2), 4-6, 6-1; Mackenzie Nelson (CF) def. Kaitlyn Canary 6-1, 6-1; Lexi Oberholtzer (CF) def. Maggie Fantozzi 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles

Grace Gedlaman/Alyssa Williams (CF) def. Bella Covington/Macey Halvorson 6-3, 6-1; Ellie Andreessen/Allie Thorstenson (Libby) def. Abbey Biel/Anne Lybbert 6-0, 6-2; Kati Crockett/Kya West (CF) def. Kayla Hoff/Savannah Lucas 2-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Girls

Whitefish 7, Libby 0

Singles

Lauren Brown (WF) def. Jenna Hammond 6-0, 6-0; Anyah Cripe (WF) def. Elaina Covington 6-0, 6-0; Emma Shaffer (WF) def. Kaitlyn Canary 6-3, 6-1; Alivia Lusko (WF) def. Maggie Fantozzi 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles

Ashley Gunset/Elliette Haigh (WF) def. Bella Covington/Macey Halvorson 6-1, 6-3; Emma Trieweiler/Addie Oehlerich (WF) def. Ellie Andreessen/Allie Thorstenson 6-1, 6-2; Lauren Solem/Sophie Olson (WF) def. Savannah Lucas/Kayla Hoff 6-1, 6-3.

Boys

Singles

Whitefish 6, Libby 1

Ryan Beagle (L) def. Aaron Dicks 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (3); Austin Gunset (W) def. Tyler Anderson 6-1, 6-0; Neil Bernat (W) def. Jennings Greenfield 6-0, 6-2; Buren Brust (W) def. Morgan Davis 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles

Highland Lee-French/Mason Kelch (W) def. Trevor Collins/Colin VanErp 6-0, 6-0; Fin Stagg/Jesse Burrough (W) def. Cylis Goddard/Thomas Roark 6-1, 6-0; Dane Hunt/Thad Smith (W) def. Zach Fantozzi/Alderic Martineau 6-1, 6-0