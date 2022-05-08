ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

C-Falls, Whitefish netters beat Libby

By Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 4 days ago

Columbia Falls swept Libby in a pair of tennis duals, as did Whitefish Saturday at the FVCC courts.

The Wildcats topped Libby 4-3, with Cade Morgan and Cody Schweikert as doubles winners, and Jax Ramage and Sean Burgess as winners in singles.

Ryan Beagle and Tyler Anderson were Libby’s singles winners.

The Columbia Falls girls beat Libby 6-1. Cloey Ramage and Lillian McDonald led the Wildkats with their singles wins, and the doubles pair of Grace Gedlaman/Alyssa Williams was also victorious.

For the Lady Loggers, Ellie Andreessen and Allie Thorstenson won their doubles match.

Whitefish’s girls defeated Libby 7-0, behind singles wins by Lauren Brown and Anyah Cripe, and doubles wins including one by the pair of Ashley Gunset/Elliette Haigh.

The Whitefish boys beat Libby 6-1, their only loss coming at No. 1 singles, where Logger Ryan Beagle prevailed in an arduous three-set match over Aaron Dicks.

As we get closer to the end of the season and the divisional tournament, it is encouraging to see that we continue to improve,” Whitefish boys coach Chris Schwaderer said. “Aaron Dicks had a great match with a very talented Ryan Beagle. Despite his loss, I think Aaron is developing into a solid singles player. Highland Lee-French and Mason Kelch are a new doubles team that is looking better every day. The next few weeks will say a lot about who we are as a team.

Lee-French and Kelch defeated Libby’s Trevor Collins/Colin VanErp in straight sets.

Boys

Columbia Falls 4, Libby 3

Singles

Ryan Beagle (Libby) def. Orion Barta 6-3, 6-1; Tyler Anderson (Libby) def. Logan Heupel 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Jax Ramage (CF) def. Jennings Greenfield 6-4, 7-5; Sean Burgess (CF) def. Kai Basham 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles

Cade Morgan/Cody Schweikert (CF) def. Trevor Collins/Colin VanErp 6-4, 6-2; Caleb Donsbach/Will Pickard (CF) def. Cylis Goddard/Thomas Roark 2-6, 7-5, 6-2; Zach Fantozzi/Alderie Mortineau (Libby) def. Karson Warren/Ben Khodyrev 6-1, 6-2.

Girls

Columbia Falls 6, Libby 1

Singles

Cloey Ramage (CF) def. Jenna Hammond 6-0, 6-0; Lillian McDonald (CF) def. Elaina Covington 7-6 (7-2), 4-6, 6-1; Mackenzie Nelson (CF) def. Kaitlyn Canary 6-1, 6-1; Lexi Oberholtzer (CF) def. Maggie Fantozzi 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles

Grace Gedlaman/Alyssa Williams (CF) def. Bella Covington/Macey Halvorson 6-3, 6-1; Ellie Andreessen/Allie Thorstenson (Libby) def. Abbey Biel/Anne Lybbert 6-0, 6-2; Kati Crockett/Kya West (CF) def. Kayla Hoff/Savannah Lucas 2-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Girls

Whitefish 7, Libby 0

Singles

Lauren Brown (WF) def. Jenna Hammond 6-0, 6-0; Anyah Cripe (WF) def. Elaina Covington 6-0, 6-0; Emma Shaffer (WF) def. Kaitlyn Canary 6-3, 6-1; Alivia Lusko (WF) def. Maggie Fantozzi 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles

Ashley Gunset/Elliette Haigh (WF) def. Bella Covington/Macey Halvorson 6-1, 6-3; Emma Trieweiler/Addie Oehlerich (WF) def. Ellie Andreessen/Allie Thorstenson 6-1, 6-2; Lauren Solem/Sophie Olson (WF) def. Savannah Lucas/Kayla Hoff 6-1, 6-3.

Boys

Singles

Whitefish 6, Libby 1

Ryan Beagle (L) def. Aaron Dicks 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (3); Austin Gunset (W) def. Tyler Anderson 6-1, 6-0; Neil Bernat (W) def. Jennings Greenfield 6-0, 6-2; Buren Brust (W) def. Morgan Davis 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles

Highland Lee-French/Mason Kelch (W) def. Trevor Collins/Colin VanErp 6-0, 6-0; Fin Stagg/Jesse Burrough (W) def. Cylis Goddard/Thomas Roark 6-1, 6-0; Dane Hunt/Thad Smith (W) def. Zach Fantozzi/Alderic Martineau 6-1, 6-0

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia Falls, MT
Sports
Local
Montana Sports
City
Columbia Falls, MT
City
Whitefish, MT
City
Libby, MT
Whitefish, MT
Sports
Libby, MT
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Def#Fvcc#The Lady Loggers
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy