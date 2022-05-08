ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

Second backyard flock of birds in Washington test positive for avian influenza

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A second backyard flock of birds has tested positive for avian influenza, also known as bird flu, the Washington State Department of Agriculture said.

The impacted flock had a mix of about 75 geese, chickens, ducks and guinea fowl, and was in a noncommercial yard in Spokane County.

The presence of the H5N1 avian influenza virus was detected by the WSU Washington Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory on Saturday, according to a news release from the WSDA.

According to the release, “A private veterinarian submitted a dead goose that exhibited unusual behavior prior to death, including walking abnormally, shaking its head, not moving, and exhibiting a lack of fear of humans.”

Officials said the Washington state veterinarian quarantined the affected area, euthanizing the birds on the property to prevent the spread of the disease.

“This second detection demonstrates how Washington is not immune to this virus, and I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to avoid exposure to wild waterfowl and shorebirds,” state veterinarian Dr. Amber Itle said. “One step owners should continue to take is preventing contact between their birds and wild birds by eliminating access to ponds or standing water on your property, and keeping different domestic species like ducks and geese penned separately from chickens and turkeys.”

The first detection of the bird flu occurred just days ago in a Pacific County backyard, state officials said.

According to a news release, the flock owner reported the sick birds and their higher-than-average mortality rate.

On May 4, samples were taken to test for the presence of H5N1 avian influenza virus in the flock.

The tests were completed May 5, the first detection of the virus in the state in 2022.

Officials quarantined the location, and the birds on the property were euthanized.

The bird flu has not been detected in commercial poultry in the state, the release stated.

Officials also said the bird flu “does not affect poultry meat or egg products, which remain safe to eat.”

Commercial poultry farmers and backyard flock owners are being advised to be vigilant with biosecurity measures and surveillance.

Bill Colvin
4d ago

I don't believe it I think this is all made up for an intentional way of getting rid of the food supply and for control of the people and depopulation

Dave S
4d ago

Have the birds been visiting their relatives around the country? What's going here, is it in their food or ""Intentional"" ??

Kaylene Euell
3d ago

Washington seems to not be immune to anything pretty soon this state will have our pets and farm animals all in face masks to.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza Virus#Water Birds#Avian Influenza#Dead Birds#H5n1
