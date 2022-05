"People here are very reluctant to believe that hate groups can exist here. We have a long history of confronting bigotry in other places and denying it at home." Although many may see Massachusetts as a beacon of inclusive ideals, the state is not immune to the activities of hate groups. In fact, last year Massachusetts was the fourth-most targeted state in the country by hateful propaganda, according to The Anti-Defamation League.

BOSTON, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO