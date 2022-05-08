ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Stars' Vladislav Namestnikov: Nabs power-play helper

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Namestnikov logged a power-play assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames in Game 3. Namestnikov...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rangers' Chris Kreider Calls Out Penguins Fans

Pittsburgh Penguins fans were loving the team's dominant scoring performance in the first period of Game 3. So much so, that they began letting New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin about it. Fans started chanting "Igor" while the Pens went up 4-1 in the first period. And, of course, the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings next head coach may have just become available

Did the Detroit Red Wings‘ next head coach just become available?. Head coach Barry Trotz of the New York Islanders reacts against the…. Head coach Barry Trotz of the New York Islanders reacts against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup… Get premium, high resolution news photos at Getty Images.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

CHRIS KREIDER LEAVES GAME FOUR AFTER TAKING A SHOT TO THE NECK

Monday night's game four of the opening round series between the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins included one very painful looking moment. Rangers forward Chris Kreider, who had a career year in just about every category, left the game after taking a hard slap shot straight to the neck. Kreider left under his own power, but it was clear he was feeling that puck. The shot came from a teammate and appeared to be deflected before it struck him. Kreider has since returned for the second period.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladislav Namestnikov
Person
Joe Pavelski
The Hockey Writers

The Grind Line: Naming the Red Wings’ Next Head Coach

What’s The Grind Line? Apart from the once-famous line of Kris Draper, Kirk Maltby, and either Joe Kocur or Darren McCarty, The Grind Line is also The Hockey Writers’ weekly column about the Detroit Red Wings. This week Tony Wolak, Devin Little, Patrick Brown, Kyle Knopp and Delaney Rimer are the muckers who make up THW’s forechecking unit and sound off on Red Wings topics.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Wild Check-In: Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek, Hartman, Fiala & Boldy

This is the first Minnesota Wild Weekly Check-In of the postseason and it’s been an up and down week. They opened their first-round series against the St. Louis Blues and played four games in the last week. They started off with a rough loss in Game 1, where they looked nothing like the typical Wild team that has played all season. Then in Game 2 that team came storming back and won not only that game, but Game 3 on the road as well.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Wings
WXYZ

Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider named finalist for Calder Trophy

DETROIT — Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider is a finalist for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s rookie of the year. Ducks forward Trevor Zegras and Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting are the other two finalists. Seider registered seven goals and 43 assists, pacing rookie defensemen. The...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Washington

Sergei Bobrovsky Nabs Game 4 Win Despite Strong Outing by Ilya Samsonov

Goalie Grades: Bobrovsky nabs win despite Samsonov's strong play originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Florida Panthers beat the Capitals 3-2 in overtime Monday night to even their first-round series at two games apiece and send it back to Florida despite Washington nearly winning in regulation. Ilya Samsonov faced...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Natural hat trick in third period

Tarasenko recorded a natural hat trick, five shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 5. Tarasenko scored two goals 1:28 apart early in the third period to give the Blues a lead, and he sealed his hat trick with an empty-netter. He'd been kept off the scoresheet in three of the first four games in the series. The winger is up to four tallies, one assist, 14 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-3 rating in five playoff contests.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Yields four goals again

Fleury surrendered four goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blues in Game 5. The fifth goal was an empty-netter. Fleury and the Wild led 2-1 after the first period, but the Blues took over to close out the game. This is the third time in five contests Fleury's allowed four goals, including in each of the last two games. The Wild are now in must-win mode beginning with Thursday's Game 6, and it's unclear if Fleury will get another start or if Cam Talbot will get his first start of the playoffs for a chance of pace.
NHL
markerzone.com

PENGUINS PUSH RANGERS TO THE BRINK OF ELIMINATION

On the eve of the Vezina finalists announcement, New York Rangers' goaltender Igor Shesterkin was pulled for the second consecutive game in Pittsburgh. Shesterkin allowed an onslaught of 6 goals through two periods of play on 30 total shots for a .800 save percentage. The Rangers' fan base held their...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Gallant Rips Rangers After Penguins Blowout in Game 4

After Game 4, New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant didn’t spit the vitriol that former Pittsburgh Penguins coach Michel Therrien seemed to have for his team back in 2006, but the words sounded similar. The Rangers postgame had every hallmark of the long-remembered Therrien beatdown in Pittsburgh. Back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NY Rangers brace for Game 5 with playoff lives on the line

The New York Rangers are facing elimination when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night in Game 5 of their best-of-seven series at Madison Square Garden. An incredible season is on the verge of ending tonight as the Rangers try to stop the Penguins from knocking them out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on home ice.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Unavailable against Canes

Lindholm (upper body) didn't travel with the team for Tuesday's Game 5 matchup with Carolina, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. Lindholm will be on the shelf for his third straight contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. Even prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old blueliner logged just one point in his last five outings despite averaging 21:30 of ice time, including 2:27 with the man advantage.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Grand slam in win

Devers went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a double, a walk and two runs in the win over the Braves on Tuesday. Devers launched a Kyle Wright four-seam fastball 432 feet for a grand slam in the top of the second inning, giving the Red Sox a 6-0 lead. He later added a double in the fourth frame and walked and scored in the ninth. The homer was his fifth of the season and his first in a week. He has reached base in 15 consecutive games, notching a hit in 14 of those contests, raising his batting average from .266 to .315 in the process. Devers' slash line now sits at .315/.346/.508 with five homers, 15 RBI and 18 runs in 124 at-bats over 30 games in 2022.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Two homers in win

Trout went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored, three RBI and a walk in a 12-0 win Tuesday over the Rays. Trout's big game may not receive that much attention as Reid Detmers upstaged him by throwing a no-hitter. Nonetheless, Trout homered off Corey Kluber in the second and added a two-run shot off outfielder Brett Phillips in the eighth. The three-time American League Most Valuable Player has homered in consecutive games and is the only AL player sporting an OPS over 1.000 with a 1.183 mark. He has scored 25 runs in 27 games and is just eight away from 1000 runs scored for his career.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

2022 NBA playoffs: Results, scores, schedule, TV channel, dates, times for Celtics-Buck Grizzlies-Warriors

The 2022 NBA playoffs are in full swing in the second round. A pair of pivotal Game 5s were played on Tuesday night with the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns taking commanding 3-2 leads in their respective best-of-seven series. Action continues Wednesday with Game 5s in the Bucks-Celtics and Warriors-Grizzlies series. Golden State can become the first team to qualify for the Conference Finals with a Game 5 win.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy