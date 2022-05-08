Stars' Esa Lindell: Produces helper in win

The Colorado Avalanche are looking to complete the first-round series sweep of the Nashville Predators on Monday night. The status of star goaltender Darcy Kuemper had been up in the air heading into Game 4 after he suffered a gruesome eye injury in Game 3 when Ryan Johansen’s stick hit him in the face through his mask. Kuemper was in visible pain and was removed from the game, replaced by Pavel Francouz. He did not return, for obvious reasons, and was considered questionable for Game 4. Jared Bednar has now provided an update on Kuemper’s status, and while he’s doing a lot better, the swelling over his eye is still too great for him to suit up, via Elliotte Friedman.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO