Dallas, TX

Stars' Esa Lindell: Produces helper in win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Lindell recorded an assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 win...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper gets encouraging update on nasty eye injury for Game 4 vs. Predators

The Colorado Avalanche are looking to pull off the first-round series sweep of the Nashville Predators, and can do just that with a win on the road in Game 4. There is one key question hanging over the Avs for Game 4, and that’s whether or not star goalie Darcy Kuemper will be available to play after sustaining a gruesome eye injury from a Ryan Johansen high stick. Kuemper left late in the first period and did not return in Game 3, and now head coach Jared Bednar has offered an update on the Avalanche goalie ahead of Monday’s showdown, via Peter Baugh.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Wild Check-In: Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek, Hartman, Fiala & Boldy

This is the first Minnesota Wild Weekly Check-In of the postseason and it’s been an up and down week. They opened their first-round series against the St. Louis Blues and played four games in the last week. They started off with a rough loss in Game 1, where they looked nothing like the typical Wild team that has played all season. Then in Game 2 that team came storming back and won not only that game, but Game 3 on the road as well.
NHL
NBC Sports

Filip Forsberg, pending UFA: ‘The goal is to come back’ to Predators

The Nashville Predators players skated to center ice following their Game 4, season-ending defeat to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night, and saluted the Bridgestone Arena crowd one last time. After saying their good-byes, the Predators headed to the dressing room one by one. But one player stayed behind a...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Calgary and Dallas tied 2-2 heading into game 5

LINE: Flames -223, Stars +180; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Calgary Flames for game five of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Flames won 4-1 in the previous meeting.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
ClutchPoints

Avalanche make Darcy Kuemper decision for Game 4 vs. Predators

The Colorado Avalanche are looking to complete the first-round series sweep of the Nashville Predators on Monday night. The status of star goaltender Darcy Kuemper had been up in the air heading into Game 4 after he suffered a gruesome eye injury in Game 3 when Ryan Johansen’s stick hit him in the face through his mask. Kuemper was in visible pain and was removed from the game, replaced by Pavel Francouz. He did not return, for obvious reasons, and was considered questionable for Game 4. Jared Bednar has now provided an update on Kuemper’s status, and while he’s doing a lot better, the swelling over his eye is still too great for him to suit up, via Elliotte Friedman.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Yields four goals again

Fleury surrendered four goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blues in Game 5. The fifth goal was an empty-netter. Fleury and the Wild led 2-1 after the first period, but the Blues took over to close out the game. This is the third time in five contests Fleury's allowed four goals, including in each of the last two games. The Wild are now in must-win mode beginning with Thursday's Game 6, and it's unclear if Fleury will get another start or if Cam Talbot will get his first start of the playoffs for a chance of pace.
NHL
Person
Esa Lindell
Yardbarker

Predators’ Focus Turns to Offseason After Avalanche Sweep the Series

For the first time in franchise history, the Nashville Predators were swept in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Despite a two-goal effort from Yakov Trenin and taking a 3-2 lead, their first of the series, the offense of the Colorado Avalanche proved to be too much for them. The 5-3 loss in Game 4 puts the final stamp on the Predators’ run for the Stanley Cup, but there’s no shame in losing to a team destined to make a deep run in this year’s postseason.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Blues bring 3-2 series lead into game 6 against the Wild

LINE: Blues -114, Wild -106; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Blues won the previous meeting 5-2. Vladimir Tarasenko scored three goals in the victory.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Stars’ Game 4 Loss to the Calgary Flames

The Dallas Stars dropped Game 4 at home 4-1 to the Calgary Flames on Monday night. The series is now tied 2-2 as it shifts back to Alberta for a best-of-3. When the Stars get beat, it is often due to issues with their puck possession. Monday was no different. The Stars burped pucks up early and often and looked to be one step behind both mentally and physically. The turnovers occurred in all aspects of the game from breakouts and neutral zone, to the power play and offensive zone time. Eventually, it cost them as two bad turnovers in their own zone led to unnecessary penalties and a 5 on 3 Flames goal that opened the scoring.
DALLAS, TX
#Helper#Finnish
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Two homers in win

Trout went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored, three RBI and a walk in a 12-0 win Tuesday over the Rays. Trout's big game may not receive that much attention as Reid Detmers upstaged him by throwing a no-hitter. Nonetheless, Trout homered off Corey Kluber in the second and added a two-run shot off outfielder Brett Phillips in the eighth. The three-time American League Most Valuable Player has homered in consecutive games and is the only AL player sporting an OPS over 1.000 with a 1.183 mark. He has scored 25 runs in 27 games and is just eight away from 1000 runs scored for his career.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Heat-76ers: Shelved sniper Duncan Robinson is a hot topic, but cold shooting is only one of Miami's issues

If you want to make a case that Duncan Robinson deserves playing time, you could start with the Miami Heat's first shot in Game 4 of their second-round series. In an effort to get Kyle Lowry going and exploit the Philadelphia 76ers' drop coverage, they run him off a down screen into a dribble-handoff with Bam Adebayo, but Lowry back-rims the open 3:
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Unavailable against Canes

Lindholm (upper body) didn't travel with the team for Tuesday's Game 5 matchup with Carolina, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. Lindholm will be on the shelf for his third straight contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. Even prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old blueliner logged just one point in his last five outings despite averaging 21:30 of ice time, including 2:27 with the man advantage.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

2022 NBA playoffs: Results, scores, schedule, TV channel, dates, times for Celtics-Buck Grizzlies-Warriors

The 2022 NBA playoffs are in full swing in the second round. A pair of pivotal Game 5s were played on Tuesday night with the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns taking commanding 3-2 leads in their respective best-of-seven series. Action continues Wednesday with Game 5s in the Bucks-Celtics and Warriors-Grizzlies series. Golden State can become the first team to qualify for the Conference Finals with a Game 5 win.
BOSTON, MA
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Reds' Hunter Greene: Drops fifth straight decision

Greene (1-5) took the loss Tuesday as the Reds fell 5-4 to the Brewers, giving up two runs on four hits and four walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out six. While the rookie right-hander once again displayed shaky command and control, walking at least four batters for the third time in his last four starts and serving up his 11th homer in 26 innings, Greene was at least able to limit the damage in this one. His 27.6 percent strikeout rate remains enticing, but until the rest of the 22-year-old's skills catch up to his 98.4 mph fastball, he'll be a very risky fantasy option. Greene will carry a 7.62 ERA and 1.81 WHIP into his next start.
CINCINNATI, OH
NHL

Predators out due to Saros injury, lack of scoring from top players

Poor special teams play also contributed to four-game loss to Avalanche. The Nashville Predators were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Colorado Avalanche, losing 5-3 in Game 4 of the best-of-7 Western Conference First Round on Monday. Nashville (45-30-7) was the second wild card into the playoffs from...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod

Fleury will guard the home goal during Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Blues, Kevin Falness of the Minnesota Wild Radio Network reports. Fleury was a little shaky in Sunday's Game 4 against St. Louis, surrendering four goals on 33 shots en route to a 5-2 defeat, but coach Dean Evason will nonetheless stick with the veteran netminder for a pivotal Game 5 matchup. The Blues put up six goals through Games 1 and 2 in Minnesota to open the series.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Dodgers' David Price: Ramping up in Arizona

Price (COVID-19) is getting built up at the Dodgers' training complex in Arizona, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. The veteran recently cleared league protocols and traveled with the Dodgers when the team was in Chicago. However, Price has been out of action for over two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, so he is taking some time to get his arm built back up. The southpaw will likely resume a bullpen role upon his return.
CHICAGO, IL

