ROANOKE, Va. – The Lynchburg Hornets claimed their second consecutive ODAC Men’s Lacrosse Championship on Sunday, ninth overall for the program. With the win they received the automatic bid to the NCAA DIII Tournament. During the selection show, the Hornets learned they will play Western New England in the Second Round on Saturday, May 14 at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y. The Hornets (15-4) are making their 15th NCAA Tournament appearance.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO