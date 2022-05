WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 8, 2022. Moderate snowfall is expected over the Warner Mountains of Modoc. County through 10pm. After 10pm, snow showers should diminish. through the overnight hours. 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected. through 10pm, impacting Cedar Pass on Highway 299....

