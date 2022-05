Kendrick Perkins saw something from the Celtics on Monday night that he hasn’t seen from a Boston team in over a decade. For a moment, it looked like the second-seeded Celtics were about to face a 3-1 deficit in their Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Bucks. Milwaukee stretched its lead to as big as 11 points in the third quarter and everything — including the officiating — felt like it was going the reigning NBA champions’ way.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO