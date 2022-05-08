ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Power outage shuts down traffic lights in parts of Kaimuki

By Elizabeth Ufi
KHON2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (KHON2) — HNL Info Alerts reported at around 8:24 p.m....

CBS Boston

Major traffic backup after I-93 crash and car fire in Boston; ‘Expect significant afternoon delays’

BOSTON (CBS) — A car fire and crash involving several vehicles created a major traffic backup on I-93 south in Boston Wednesday afternoon. It happened near Exit 12 and temporarily closed all southbound lanes. The left travel lane reopened shortly after 2 p.m., and the HOV lane will open early to all travel. There was no immediate word on potential injuries or what caused the crash, but MassDOT told drivers to “expect significant afternoon delays” and seek alternate routes to their destinations.  
BOSTON, MA

