May 11 (Reuters) - Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum is a contender to take over as England test coach, the BBC and other British media reported. Chris Silverwood left the role in February in the aftermath of their 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia, with Paul Collingwood named as caretaker. The England and Wales Cricket Board then invited applications for separate test and white-ball coaches. read more.

SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO