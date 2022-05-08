ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC 274 post-fight press conference video

By Bryan Tucker
MMA Fighting
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UFC 274 post-fight press conference is the last piece of business to address after the action is...

www.mmafighting.com

MMA Fighting

Charles Oliveira delivers message to UFC lightweight division: ‘I’m a man who’s enlightened’

Uncrowned king Charles Oliveira sent a message to UFC lightweights who may have underestimated him again before UFC 274. “This is a message to the division: I know where I came from, I know where I am, and I know where I’m going,” Oliveira told reporters via translator after his stunning first-round submission of Justin Gaethje this past Saturday. “I’m a man who’s enlightened and who’s also very focused.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Kamaru Usman ‘disappointed’ in Jorge Masvidal’s alleged attack on Colby Covington: ‘I don’t think anyone had justification to do that’

Kamaru Usman has weighed in on the alleged incident involving his previous two opponents in Miami Beach, Fla. Jorge Masvidal allegedly attacked Colby Covington outside of a restaurant in March, which has led to Masvidal facing two separate charges, including aggravated battery. Court documents state that Masvidal struck Covington with a deadly weapon that caused great bodily injury — which has now been documented as a “brain injury.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL
MMA Fighting

Joe Lauzon: ‘It sucks’ that Donald Cerrone was forced out of UFC 274, unsure if fight will be rebooked

Joe Lauzon isn’t happy about having his fight pulled out from under him at UFC 274. Lauzon was supposed to face Donald Cerrone in a highly anticipated lightweight matchup at UFC 274. But just hours before the fight was supposed to go down, Cerrone was forced out of the fight due to illness, reportedly the result of food poisoning. It was an unfortunate setback for Lauzon, who hasn’t competed since 2019.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Video: Fan tries to rush the octagon at UFC 274, gets launched by security

A disclaimer to all UFC fans: If you try to rush the octagon, bad things are going to happen. One particularly foolish fan found that out over the weekend at UFC 274. In a clip uploaded on Sunday by TikTok user Shriak Sharma, the offending attention-seeker vaults over a barrier in the stands and attempts to rush the cage amid the ensuing chaos of Charles Oliveira’s first-round submission win over Justin Gaethje. The young woman, who is unidentified in the clip, manages to climb just feet away from her goal — before promptly getting tossed to the floor by security in Phoenix’s Footprint Center.
PHOENIX, AZ
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

Video: Michael Chandler’s ‘Knockout of the Year’ kick even more unbelievable from alternate angle

Michael Chandler’s most recent knockout win is going to be replayed a million different times from a million different angles. Footage uploaded by UFC bantamweight Randy Costa has given us one of the best angles yet of Chandler’s unbelievable front kick knockout of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, as we get a clear shot of the KO blow that sent the former interim lightweight champion crashing to the canvas and the fans at Footprint Center in Phoenix into a frenzy.
PHOENIX, AZ
MMA Fighting

Molly McCann vs. Hannah Goldy announced for UFC London

Molly McCann mania isn’t stopping anytime soon. The popular British fighter gets another home date when she meets Hannah Goldy (6-2) in a flyweight bout at UFC London on July 23, the promotion’s second trip to England’s capital this year. McCann (12-4) scored arguably the year’s best...
UFC
MMA Fighting

The Ultimate Fighter 30 results: Helen Peralta vs. Kaytlin Neil

Kaytlin Neil beat Julianna Peña’s top pick and advanced in The Ultimate Fighter 30 flyweight tournament, and she did so with the heaviest of hearts. On this week’s episode of TUF 30, Neil (5-4) beat BKFC veteran Helen Peralta (5-2)* by split decision in a fight that required a Sudden Victory third round to decide a victor. It was a particularly emotional contest for Neil, who was told that her father died shortly before fight day.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France 2 targeted for UFC 277 for interim flyweight title

With Deiveson Figueiredo on the shelf with an injury, the UFC is close to finalizing a July matchup for an interim flyweight title. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a fight between former undisputed champion Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France is being targeted for UFC 277. The event takes place July 30 at a location and venue yet to be determined. Verbal agreements are in place for the bout, which was first reported by Ariel Helwani.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Jan Blachowicz rooting for Glover Teixeira to win at UFC 275, hopes champ won’t retire

Jan Blachowicz knows he had a really bad night when he lost to Glover Teixeira this past October. But rather than make excuses, he just wants to earn another shot at him. As the ex-light heavyweight champion prepares for his return at UFC Vegas 54, where he faces Aleksandar Rakic in the main event, Blachowicz has his full attention on the fight in front of him. He’s also keeping a close eye on the upcoming UFC 275 main event.
UFC
MMA Fighting

On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 274

Who will Charles Oliveira face when he fights for the title he was forced to vacate at the start of his submission win against Justin Gaethje on Saturday?. This week on On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee try to make sense of a chaotic lightweight division following UFC 274 in Phoenix and attempt to figure out who “Do Bronx” may end up fighting for the title later this year. In addition, future matchups are discussed for Gaethje after falling short in his second bid to become undisputed champion, new champion Carla Esparza, former titleholder Rose Namajunas, Michael Chandler following his KO of the Year frontrunner, Tony Ferguson, Ovince Saint Preux, Randy Brown, and more.
PHOENIX, AZ
MMA Fighting

Randy Brown credits old Muhammad Ali videos for UFC 274 win: ‘Be a butterfly’

PHOENIX — Welterweight Randy Brown speaks with reporters backstage at the Footprint Center following his split decision win over Khaos Williams at UFC 274 on Saturday. “Rude Boy” recapped the fight, discussed how watching Muhammad Ali videos helped inspire his mindset ahead of the fight, if he was confident he had earned the decision, and much more.
PHOENIX, AZ
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling come face-to-face: ‘He’s got the belt, but he’s not the best in the world’

Henry Cejudo continues to get more and more serious about his comeback and he knows exactly what he wants. The former two-division UFC titleholder’s last fight came a full two years ago on May 9, 2020, when he scored a second-round TKO against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. Now, according to him, Cejudo has re-entered the USADA testing pool and has his path going forward all mapped out and it begins with reclaiming his bantamweight crown currently worn by Aljamain Sterling.
UFC

