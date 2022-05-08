Ron Scott says goodbye after 34 years and 1,100 wins as Fresno City’s baseball season ends in NorCal Regionals

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Since 1958, Fresno City College has had just two head baseball coaches: Len Bourdet and Ron Scott.

Bourdet won 722 games and four state championships before retiring in 1988. Scott took over in 1989, and he won a state championship in 1992. He also won 1,100 games.

Saturday was his last day.

“You know, I know I still have the passion to coach and everything, it’s just time to move on and be a grandfather and be more involved with my family,” he said after Fresno City was eliminated in the first round of the NorCal regionals by Lassen College, 13-7. “And these guys deserve a young coach. But I had a great time. I had the greatest time, and these kids were so much fun.”

It was not a secret that Ron Scott would be retiring after the season, a season in which he became the all-time winningest coach in California community college history.

“I was looking around in the eighth and ninth inning, knowing it was over,” said Scott. “It’s gonna be tough when I wake up (Sunday) morning and I’m not the Fresno City baseball coach anymore. And I think that’ll be the hardest thing, because I have a lot of pride being that, and doing things the right way and helping kids move on, and hugging guys and them telling me they love me. And I love them. But, I think, (Sunday) morning when I wake up and I’m not the Fresno City coach for the first time in 34 years, it’ll probably be pretty hard.”

This weekend’s games against Lassen were part of a best-of-three series, and the Cougars won the first game on Friday so the Rams had to win twice on Saturday to extend their season. They won the first game, 12-11, to force a third game.

In the third game, FCC trailed 2-0 in the first inning before scoring four runs in the bottom half of the inning to take the lead, 4-2. Bradley Senneway (Clovis West HS) drove in three of those runs with a home run to left center field.

Lassen, however, would have an answer. The Cougars scored runs in each of the game’s first five innings to hand Ron Scott a loss in his final game as Fresno City’s head coach.

Scott’s teams won 30 or more games in 25 of his seasons. In 1992, the year he led the Rams to a state championship, FCC was 45-7.

It was the best season in Fresno City College history.

