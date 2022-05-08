ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Ron Scott says goodbye after 34 years and 1,100 wins as Fresno City’s baseball season ends in NorCal Regionals

By Andrew Marden
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sbdbR_0fWlUN3600

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Since 1958, Fresno City College has had just two head baseball coaches: Len Bourdet and Ron Scott.

Bourdet won 722 games and four state championships before retiring in 1988. Scott took over in 1989, and he won a state championship in 1992. He also won 1,100 games.

Saturday was his last day.

“You know, I know I still have the passion to coach and everything, it’s just time to move on and be a grandfather and be more involved with my family,” he said after Fresno City was eliminated in the first round of the NorCal regionals by Lassen College, 13-7. “And these guys deserve a young coach. But I had a great time. I had the greatest time, and these kids were so much fun.”

It was not a secret that Ron Scott would be retiring after the season, a season in which he became the all-time winningest coach in California community college history.

“I was looking around in the eighth and ninth inning, knowing it was over,” said Scott. “It’s gonna be tough when I wake up (Sunday) morning and I’m not the Fresno City baseball coach anymore. And I think that’ll be the hardest thing, because I have a lot of pride being that, and doing things the right way and helping kids move on, and hugging guys and them telling me they love me. And I love them. But, I think, (Sunday) morning when I wake up and I’m not the Fresno City coach for the first time in 34 years, it’ll probably be pretty hard.”

This weekend’s games against Lassen were part of a best-of-three series, and the Cougars won the first game on Friday so the Rams had to win twice on Saturday to extend their season. They won the first game, 12-11, to force a third game.

In the third game, FCC trailed 2-0 in the first inning before scoring four runs in the bottom half of the inning to take the lead, 4-2. Bradley Senneway (Clovis West HS) drove in three of those runs with a home run to left center field.

Lassen, however, would have an answer. The Cougars scored runs in each of the game’s first five innings to hand Ron Scott a loss in his final game as Fresno City’s head coach.

Scott’s teams won 30 or more games in 25 of his seasons. In 1992, the year he led the Rams to a state championship, FCC was 45-7.

It was the best season in Fresno City College history.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 4

Related
YourCentralValley.com

This Day in Bulldog History: May 8th

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On May 8th, 2010, the Fresno State softball team hosted a doubleheader against Louisiana Tech to end the regular season. Michelle Moses was in the circle for the Bulldogs in the first game, and she was dominant. She pitched a complete game shutout with 18 strikeouts. It was the most strikeouts […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

New Fresno City College president named

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The State Center Community College District announced Tuesday the appointment of Dr. Robert Pimentel to become President of Fresno City College. Dr. Pimentel is currently the vice president of educational services & institutional effectiveness at Fresno City College. He will be replacing Dr. Marlon Hall who was named interim president in […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Grizzlies win on Kids Day; Clovis West-Buchanan baseball Highlights; FS softball, baseball win; Shelton headed to Oregon State

(KGPE) – Tuesday’s sports headlines in the Central Valley included the Grizzlies winning in front of a crowd full of students; Buchanan winning a first-place baseball showdown in the TRAC; the Bulldogs going two-for-two on the diamond; and a Fresno State men’s basketball assistant originally from the Valley moving on to a new job in […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Fresno, CA
Sports
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Scott
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested in Tulare after robbery, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old man was arrested after Tulare police say he allegedly robbed someone on the city’s Santa Fe Trail on Tuesday. Officers say they got a call around 3:30 p.m. for a man with a gun that was possibly a concealed rifle near where the trail crosses West Street.  According to […]
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Cause of death released for man found dead in a well

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office has released a cause of death for a man whose body was found 200 feet in a well in March. The coroner said Jerome Crystian, 26, died due to mechanical asphyxia, but the manner of death was not determined. Generally, mechanical asphyxia refers to suffocation by […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Baseball Coach#Fresno City College#Norcal Regionals#Lassen College
YourCentralValley.com

Where is the real center of California?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

$250K settlement for fired Fresno City Clerk

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno has settled with its former city clerk after she was fired just under a year ago, officials say. Yvonne Spence was dismissed after a four to three vote, according to city council members, on June 11, 2021. Spence had been serving in that position since Jan. 17. […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
YourCentralValley.com

2 arrested after teen shot in Hanford, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men are under arrest following a shooting that injured a 15-year-old in Hanford over the weekend, according to the Hanford Police Department. Officers say the unidentified victim was shot in the leg in the area of the 600 block of S. Redington Street. Nearby officers spotted a vehicle leaving the […]
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy