The Sacramento Kings have hiredGolden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown to be the franchise's next coach, the team announced Monday. The Kings finalized a a four-year contract with Brown on Sunday after meeting with him over two days late last week, sources said. Brown comes to the Kings with a clear organizational mandate: End the longest playoff drought in NBA history and return the Kings to the postseason for the first time in 16 years.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO