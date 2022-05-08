Our mothers' gifts: Readers respond

Ronald Paul Jones of Tehachapi, California, reached the end of his earthly toils on April 30, 2022, in Woodland Hills, California, at the age of 85. He was born on October 9, 1936, in Los Angeles, California, to Alma Pritchard and James Paul Jones, the middle of three boys born to Alma and Jimmy Jones. As a child, he enjoyed camping with his family and visiting his grandmother in Long Beach, where they’d have campouts in the backyard. In elementary school, he met his childhood best friend, Don Ward, when they were nine years old, and the two stayed friends throughout their entire lives, even when they lived thousands of miles apart. Ron loved music and enjoyed playing the saxophone. His first job was at Sandy’s grocery store, making 50 cents an hour.

