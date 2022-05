On Tuesday, online used car retailer Carvana laid off 12 percent of its workforce, reports Protocol. According to Twitter reports, the startup incited “mass hysteria” among workers when it sent a company-wide email at 7:30AM informing everyone of the impending job cuts but not specifying who would be affected. In the end, Carvana told approximately 2,500 workers, many of them in “operational positions,” they no longer had a job with the company. The startup shared the news in person and in a Zoom call some employees said was pre-recorded, a claim Carvana strongly disputes.

