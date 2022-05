READING — After pushing past Napoleon on Monday night, the Jonesville varsity baseball and softball teams took on Big 8 rival Reading for a Tuesday night doubleheader. The Reading Rangers baseball and softball teams haven’t been on the diamond since their games were cancelled last week against Bronson. The Rangers were eager to retake the field and shut down the Comets and gain ground in the Big 8 league race. ...

READING, MI ・ 7 MINUTES AGO