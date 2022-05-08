ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, IL

Lehnen posts top 100, 200 times in state at Collinsville Invite

 3 days ago

Glenwood High School freshman speedster Katelyn Lehnen continued her incredible season last Friday night by posting the top 100 meter and 200 meter dash times for all female high school athletes in the state...

10 Incredible Waterfalls in Illinois

In the United States, Illinois is known for being home to Chicago, the 3rd largest city. But did you know, despite housing a major city, half of Illinois’ economy comes from farming and agriculture? Despite being considered one of the flattest states, Illinois has a number of valleys and wooded areas as well as some incredible waterfalls. Here are our top 10 favorite waterfalls in Illinois that you can’t afford to miss out on!
Could this Café be the Most Popular Breakfast Place in Illinois?

A website claims it has found the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Illinois, I've never heard of this place before BUT the menu looks absolutely mouthwatering... Stacker.com has come out with a list of the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Each State and they say that in Illinois that distinction belongs to a place called Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe. They say that Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe, which is located at 130 E Randolph Street in Chicago, has a 9 out of 10 ratings, and the site goes on to say...
Richest billionaires in Illinois

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.
Popular IL Arena Is Closing Forever: Everything For Sale, Must Go

If you want to get yourself a piece of Illinois entertainment history, check out this auction from a closing arena in the state. Throughout the state of Illinois, there are plenty of famous arenas and stadiums like Memorial Stadium at the University of Illinois in Champaign and Illinois State University's Redbird Arena in Normal.
