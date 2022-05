The Salina Symphony in Kansas has named Yaniv Segal as its next music director, only the third in 67 years. Yaniv grew up in New York with a Polish mother—a violinist who was one of the first women in the New York Philharmonic—and an Israeli father—a luthier who made the instruments his family plays on. As a child, he sang at the Metropolitan Opera, then starred as Colin in the International Broadway Tour of The Secret Garden, and as Joe in Tom Stoppard’s Hapgood at Lincoln Center. He studied violin with Setsu Goto.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO