Greene County, NC

Davis: Attack ad can’t support its claims

From staff reports
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T2m7U_0fWlNPB100
State Sen. Don Davis, a candidate in the 1st Congressional District Democratic primary, says an attack ad that began airing Friday fails to cite its sources and uses “manipulative tactics” including ominous music and “prison font.”

If Democratic congressional candidate Don Davis was still a classroom teacher, he wouldn’t even give the first attack ad against him an “F.”

Instead, the six-term Greene County state senator said in a Saturday fundraising email to supporters, the project would be returned to its authors as incomplete work.

“They couldn’t find any dirt on me, so they didn’t bother with citations,” Davis wrote of the TV commercial’s producers. “As an educator with over 20 years of experience, I don’t accept work without sources cited, and I know neither will our voters.”

Davis’ email includes a frame from the ad depicting his face beside the words “We can’t trust Don Davis” and indicates the commercial began airing on Friday.

“They used all the typical manipulative tactics: ominous music, a deep angry voice and even ‘prison font,’” Davis wrote.

The Wilson Times hasn’t seen the commercial and doesn’t know who paid for it. Davis attributed the attack ad only to “my opponents,” and indicated the ad casts doubt on his support for abortion rights and voting rights.

“I want to be clear and address their accusations head-on: I will be a strong defender of reproductive rights and voting rights in Congress,” Davis wrote. “In the State Senate, I voted to support choice and strengthen access to the ballot box, and I will do the same in D.C. — I’m a ‘get things done Democrat.’”

The email asks supporters to donate $10, $25 or $50 to Davis’ campaign to help it “respond ASAP with a positive advertisement of our own.”

Davis is the establishment favorite for the 1st Congressional District nomination and has Rep. G.K. Butterfield’s endorsement to succeed him. His primary opponents are Erica Smith, a former state senator who hopes to outflank him on the left as the progressive Democratic candidate, Jason Spriggs, a Henderson city councilman, and Julian Bishop, a Nash County military and law enforcement veteran.

Comments / 0

The Wilson Times celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 18, 1996, with a gala celebration and open house. From humble beginnings in a building on an alley behind the county courthouse, the Times had overcome competitors and become one of the few surviving family-owned daily newspapers in North Carolina.

