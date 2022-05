It was all eyes on the Oregon Ducks after their impressive first day at the NCAA Regional Championships on Monday morning in New Mexico. That dominance continued on Tuesday in the second round. After posting a 4-under 284 on Monday, the Ducks turned around and put up another 4-under 284 on Tuesday, giving them an 8-shot lead in the tournament entering the final day. Oregon is the only team currently listed at under par, with Georgia sitting at even-par, and Texas in third place at 1-over. “Another really good day for our team,” head coach Derek Radley said, via GoDucks.com. “Our ladies...

