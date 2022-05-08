Pickleball's popularity propels 'Pennies for Patients' fundraiser at Granville

GRANVILLE — Mike Egan still shows a lot of fire in the heat of battle, much like he did when he was a three-sport athlete at Newark Catholic.

Quite a bit of time has passed since those days, 48 years to be exact for the 1974 graduate turned local State Farm Insurance agent. But like many across Ohio, and the nation for that matter, Egan's athletic career has gotten a second wind thanks to a simple, but challenging endeavor: pickleball. It's a combination of tennis, ping pong and badminton, played on condensed tennis courts with what looks like a whiffle ball, and involving quick reaction, flexibility, athleticism and shot making, albeit in a smaller area. It can be played indoors or outdoors.

"Since high school, I've played a lot of tennis and softball, but eventually it took its toll. A shoulder injury got me into pickleball," said Egan, 65, who was competing Saturday in the annual "Pennies for Patients" charity tournament at Granville High School. "I couldn't serve overhand anymore, and this allows me to serve underhand. I still love being competitive," he said.

"It's the fastest growing sport in the country, and probably the world," said 66-year-old Neatie Burris, a retired River View teacher and coach, who starred in softball, volleyball and basketball in high school and played college softball at Ohio University. "People think you have to be old to play, but that's not true. Anyone can play it," she said. The player's average age in the United States is 39.

So pickleball's rising popularity provided a natural avenue for Granville junior social studies teacher J.R. Wait and his mother, Linda, to start the tourney in 2018. It was a way to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society through "Pennies for Pickleball," a nationwide program. In Saturday's event, play was continuous on the six courts filling Granville's gym floor for several hours, and players came to Licking County from Franklin, Delaware, Coshocton, Knox, Muskingum and Perry counties to compete and aid LLS. Individual medals were awarded to the top doubles teams.

Year-long fundraising

"We began a relationship with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and this is the eighth of the 10 fundraisers my classes do throughout the year," said Wait, who coached Granville football to a 67-27 record over nine successful seasons. "Each class does their own project, but we all work together on this one. We hope to net around $1,500 today, and $25,000 overall," he said.

Granville juniors Alysha Wallace and Riley Hardy volunteered at the door and were enjoying themselves. "I have a nephew who has blood cancer, so it's nice to be a part of this," Hardy said.

"I'm big on serving, and I love to help in any way I can," Wallace said. "Our classes have done a spikeball tournament, a concert night and a hat day to raise money. My class did restaurant nights, at Chipotle, Raising Cane's and City Barbeque."

Make no mistake about it. The players were there to win. And also socialize.

"It's social, and a good activity for families," said Dale Panko of Granville, who has played for about five years and is one of the driving forces for getting new outdoor courts built in Newark. "You develop a lot of friendships,". he said

"There's camaraderie, competition, and you stay in shape," said Burris. "It's a good transition from tennis, or whatever sport you played. I lost my quickness and my reflexes, and it all came back when I started playing. You get older, you stop for a while, then you do this."

Mixing things up

In a lot of tournaments, players are divided up by ratings from 1.0 (beginner) to 5.0 (experts). But in this event, there were no ratings and two age divisions, for mixed doubles, men's doubles and women's doubles: 60-and-under (junior) and 61-and-over (senior). Teams were placed by averaging the age of both participants. Burris and 45-year-old Tony Meiser won junior mixed doubles gold.

Last year, Egan and his wife, Camilla, finished second in senior mixed doubles. But on this day, they were able to bring home gold, beating Gary and Molly Kurtz of Newark in the finals.

"He's the athlete on our team," Camilla said. "It takes a lot of hand-to-eye coordination. For me, it's about control. For him, it's power. We played tennis forever, but your body breaks down, and now, we can build it back up."

Mike and partner Don Lacknett nearly battled back from an 11-4 deficit against James Hastrich and Ethan Brown in a spirited junior men's doubles match, falling short in the end. But the teams tapped racquets and laughed coming off the court. "Hey, at least we made it through pool play into the finals," Egan said. "Those guys played really well."

Robin Grant and Kim Martin came down from Columbus to compete in junior women's doubles. They dropped an early match to Newark's Pattie Weisent and Jenny Brower, who dominated pool play at 3-0 and won the division. But Grant and Martin weren't disheartened.

"We've both only been playing about a year, but we were able to win a tournament at Groveport in March," Grant said. "I used to play tennis, and I missed it, but I didn't love pickleball at first. Kim invited me to play, and I've really started to enjoy it."

Martin, who used to play basketball, had never picked up a racquet in any sport. But she's taken to this one.

"It's just so fast paced," she said. "It's great exercise, and a lot of fun."

New courts on tap

Panko and Egan are excited about the eight outdoor pickleball courts being built at Lou and Gib Reese Ice Arena. Currently, there are five indoor courts at the Licking County Family YMCA, and three outdoors at Newark High School.

"Each court will have its own fencing," Egan said of the new setup. "You won't have balls flying all over the place. I live on King Road, and I've been coming over to take pictures, kind of documenting the progress." Robertson Construction is building the courts.

"It's all privately funded, and we hope to raise $430,000-$450,000 by the end of the year," Panko said. "We've been working with (public service director) Dave Rhodes with the City of Newark, who has spearheaded this, and (president) Don Ellington of Newark City Council. The courts will be run by the Newark Sport and Event Commission."

They hope to christen the courts at the end of September or early October. Donations are still being accepted through the Licking County Foundation, by contacting donor services officer Jennie Dawes.

In the meantime, players were grateful for another successful Granville fundraiser.

"It's good to see this event happen every year, and Linda and J.R. deserve a lot of credit for starting it," Panko said. "It's for a good cause and there were a lot of good players here. It's a great away to create awareness about pickleball in the community."

