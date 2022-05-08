Kent County Building Permits

Proposed changes to Lewes’ subdivision and land development code will be presented at a public hearing set for 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 10, at the Rollins Community Center. The planning commission formed a subcommittee to review and recommend the changes, which city officials have said are badly needed for future protection against overdevelopment. A public workshop allowed the subcommittee to gather feedback on the proposed changes, and the current draft is based on the information gained at the workshop.

LEWES, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO