Kent County, MD

Kent County Building Permits

By Trish McGee
Kent County News
Kent County News
 3 days ago
The following building permit zoning certificates, sediment control permits and use permits were issued by the Kent County Planning Commission in March 2022.

Fourth District

County Commissioners of Kent: bridge repair, Langford Road, Mill Pond.

Fifth District

Arthur and Phyllis Dierker: replace nine antennas and add two cabinets; 5587 Crosby Road, Rock Hall.

Robert Fisher III: wood stove, flue liner and chimney gap; 4925 Piney Neck Road, Rock Hall.

Pierson Properties: 112 linear feet of replacement bulkhead; 22738 Colonel Leonard Road, Rock Hall.

Sixth District

Signe Brousseau: single-family dwelling; 8647 Park Drive, Chestertown.

Alexander Edge: amendment, build lean-to; 8276 Broad Neck Road, Chestertown.

Freedom Properties GOM LLC: 80x60 concrete patio and 14x12 walk; 10568 Cliff Drive, Chestertown.

Green Acres Design LLC: greenhouse 40x24; 7834 Sandy Bottom Road, Chestertown.

John and Melissa Skinner: amendment to change contractor; 21158 Maine Ave., Chestertown.

