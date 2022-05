MINNEAPOLIS -- Just when you think Justin Verlander can’t get any more dominant, he does something to remind us why he’s one of the best pitchers of his generation. Verlander continued his incredible start to the season in the Astros' 5-0 win over the Twins on Tuesday night at Target Field by carrying a no-hitter into the eighth inning before Gio Urshela broke it up with a single to right field with one out. Verlander finished with eight scoreless innings, walking two while facing the minimum 24 batters.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO