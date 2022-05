SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant is unlikely to play in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against Golden State on Monday night after injuring his right knee on a play with Jordan Poole that the teams are debating from the Grizzlies' 142-112 loss Saturday night.Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said Sunday he doesn't expect Morant to be available with Memphis trailing the Warriors 2-1 in the best-of-seven series."As I said last night, just trying to be matter of fact here, and this is what Ja says, what our medical team has said after reviewing the play, Ja...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO