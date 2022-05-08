ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Tyler Anderson wins Game 2 of doubleheader against Cubs Saturday

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Dodgers SP Tyler Anderson pitched five innings in Game 2 on Saturday, striking out seven, walking one, and allowing four hits for...

Gerrit Cole trade tree: Pirates deal officially a massive failure

Sure, Gerrit Cole is no longer with the Astros, but his departure from Houston shouldn’t hide the fact that the Pirates got robbed in their 2018 trade. Cole spent two seasons in Houston, finishing in the top-5 in AL Cy Young voting, and leading the league in strikeouts per nine innings. It’s safe to say the Astros got what they traded for.
Cardinals Rumors: “Don’t be surprised” if St. Louis pursues Xander Bogaerts

A recent report says “don’t be surprised” if the St. Louis Cardinals pursue a trade for Red Sox star shortstop Xander Bogaerts. The most widely discussed topic surrounding the St. Louis Cardinals is how long the team can stick with struggling shortstop Paul DeJong. Entering Tuesday, he’s hitting a mere .130/.209/.208 with a .417 OPS, which is somehow even worse than the .197/.284/.390 with .674 OPS that he posted last season.
Frank Schwindel optioned to Triple-A by Chicago

Chicago Cubs infielder Frank Schwindel has been optioned to Triple-A Iowa Sunday. Schwindel has struggled thus far at the MLB level, and as a result, he will be going back to Triple-A. Adrian Sampson has been brought up to round out the roster. In 96 plate appearances this season, Schwindel...
Tomase: These three players are holding the Red Sox' offense back

The three players killing the Red Sox offense aren't local whipping boys Bobby Dalbec, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Christian Vazquez. They bat at the bottom of the order for a reason. It's the next tier of players: Kiké Hernández, Alex Verdugo, and Trevor Story. They're supposed to be the collective...
Tony La Russa Comments On A Horrific White Sox Loss

The Chicago White Sox had everything in control last night as they entered the top of the ninth inning ahead of the Cleveland Guardians by a score of 8-2. But the Guardians rallied and flipped the script with Josh Naylor‘s two-homer, eight-RBI game, ultimately winning the game by a final of 12-9 and handing the White Sox their toughest loss of the season to this point.
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Monday (5/9)

These last few days have been crazy. We had the other series close out their Game 4s on Sunday, and we’re getting into the final Game 4s here. That makes these the most important games of the season, and it’ll be fun to see what these teams do!
Cardinals former All-Star gets demoted after he forgot how to hit a baseball

The St Louis Cardinals optioned infielder Paul DeJong to the minor leagues on Tuesday. DeJong is a former All-Star who was expected to play a big role for the Cardinals in 2022 after the team ended up not signing Trevor Story over the offseason. However, the veteran infielder labored to open the season and will try to find his groove in Triple-A.
Yahoo NBA DFS Primer: Tuesday (5/10)

P.J. Tucker (knee) Questionable. Harden’s price has fallen a bit too far. People might forget, but this dude was the best player in fantasy just two years ago. He’s shown glimpses of that recently, collecting 31 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists in Game 4. Fans have been waiting to see that guy, but it’s hard to argue with his 47-point average in the regular season. This is one of the safest bets for 30 Yahoo points, and it makes him an easy play in this price range.
NFL odds: Surprising team attracting early betting action to win Super Bowl

Bettors backing Philadelphia are hoping "Fly, Eagles, Fly" becomes the mantra for this NFL season. We take a look at the Eagles' odds post-draft, with odds via FOX Bet. The Eagles are in the middle of the pack — 16th on the post-NFL Draft futures list to be exact — for odds to win the Super Bowl (+3300 at FOX Bet, along with the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins).
Cole Kmet to play 'different roles' in Bears offense

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet will play "different roles" on offense, per offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. “I’ve been very impressed with Cole,” Getsy said. “Again that mindset that we’re trying to set, he’s been a great example of that as well. And you go back to that thing we talked about before, just the ability, the flexibility as a player, I think he has all that stuff. So I’m excited to see him have a bunch of different roles in our offense." Kmet failed to find the end zone in his second season, but he increased his production everywhere else with 60 catches (tied for 12th among tight ends) for 612 yards on 93 targets (eighth). Justin Fields recorded his highest adjusted yards per attempt (6.1) when targeting Kmet in 2021, so there is some positive rapport ahead of Fields' first full season as a starter.
Posey reveals Bart's best trait after watching young catcher

SAN FRANCISCO -- As a group of former Giants players, coaches and executives started to give speeches honoring Buster Posey on Saturday afternoon, Joey Bart emerged from the home dugout and walked down the left field line with bullpen coach Craig Albernaz. The two stayed out of the spotlight as...
Yusei Kikuchi strong in no-decision on Tuesday against Yankees

Yusei Kikuchi allowed two runs on two hits and three walks over 5 1/3 innings on Tuesday against the Yankees. He struck out seven and did not factor into the decision. Kikuchi had a no-hitter going through five innings, but allowed two hits to lead off the sixth inning, and Yimi Garcia allowed both runners to score. This was the second straight start in which Kikuchi shut down the Yankees, and he looks to be getting into a groove. His 13 whiffs and 33% CSW rate on Tuesday were both strong, and he never came close to getting into trouble until his final inning. Kikuchi still isn't a must-start option, but given his recent success, fantasy managers should make sure he's in their lineups for his next outing against the Mariners.
