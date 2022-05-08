ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Flames' Nikita Zadorov: Lends helper in loss

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Zadorov posted an assist, six hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to...

www.cbssports.com

NHL

Avalanche First Round Takeaways

The Colorado Avalanche advanced to the Second Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs after completing their sweep over the Nashville Predators in the First Round. The methodical effort from the Avalanche reflected that of an ultra-determined group. FULL-TEAM EFFORT:. The Avalanche executed a full-team effort in the First-Round as...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Wild Check-In: Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek, Hartman, Fiala & Boldy

This is the first Minnesota Wild Weekly Check-In of the postseason and it’s been an up and down week. They opened their first-round series against the St. Louis Blues and played four games in the last week. They started off with a rough loss in Game 1, where they looked nothing like the typical Wild team that has played all season. Then in Game 2 that team came storming back and won not only that game, but Game 3 on the road as well.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Posts power-play helper

Zuccarello provided a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blues in Game 5. Zuccarello has earned two of his four points on the power play through five playoff contests. The winger has added seven shots on net and a plus-1 rating, though his linemate Kirill Kaprizov has stolen the show a bit more on offense. Zuccarello remains a solid scoring winger, but he'll need to be at his best with the Wild's season on the line in Thursday's Game 6.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Yields four goals again

Fleury surrendered four goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blues in Game 5. The fifth goal was an empty-netter. Fleury and the Wild led 2-1 after the first period, but the Blues took over to close out the game. This is the third time in five contests Fleury's allowed four goals, including in each of the last two games. The Wild are now in must-win mode beginning with Thursday's Game 6, and it's unclear if Fleury will get another start or if Cam Talbot will get his first start of the playoffs for a chance of pace.
NHL
theScore

NHL Monday player props: 3 volume shooters to target

Shot totals continue to be very good to us this postseason as we won all three plays Friday night. We'll look to pick up where we left off as we start the week anew. Nazem Kadri over 3.5 shots (+120) Nazem Kadri hasn't skipped a beat since returning to the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Predators’ Focus Turns to Offseason After Avalanche Sweep the Series

For the first time in franchise history, the Nashville Predators were swept in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Despite a two-goal effort from Yakov Trenin and taking a 3-2 lead, their first of the series, the offense of the Colorado Avalanche proved to be too much for them. The 5-3 loss in Game 4 puts the final stamp on the Predators’ run for the Stanley Cup, but there’s no shame in losing to a team destined to make a deep run in this year’s postseason.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Predators swept by Avalanche, ending season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators’ season came to an end on Monday night as they fell to the Colorado Avalanche, 5-3, at Bridgestone Arena. The Predators were looking to stay alive in the series, dropping the first three games to the Avalanche. Colorado came out aggressive, as...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Magic Makar: Avalanche defenseman turns in dominant series

DENVER (AP) — There’s one area. Even with a little bit of a head start, the Colorado Avalanche defenseman's rosy cheeks still shine through. “It’s like three weeks, right?” teased teammate Devon Toews before the Avalanche swept the Nashville Predators in a first-round playoff series dominated by Makar.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

The Wraparound: David Perron, Blues’ proven playoff performer

The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down the NHL playoff games today with the all-important television information. • Catch up with all of Monday’s Stanley Cup playoff action with the NHL Rink Wrap right here. • In a move...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Avalanche 1st to advance to 2nd round with sweep of Preds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored the tiebreaking goal with 7:58 left, and the Colorado Avalanche became the first team to advance to the second round Monday night by finishing a sweep of the Nashville Predators 5-3 Monday night. The Avalanche now are in the Western Conference semifinals...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Markstrom, Saros, Shesterkin named Vezina Trophy finalists

Flames, Predators, Rangers goalies each among top three for first time. Jacob Markstrom, Juuse Saros and Igor Shesterkin were named the finalists for the Vezina Trophy on Tuesday. The winner of the award, which is given annually to the goalie voted the best at his position by NHL general managers,...
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Unavailable against Canes

Lindholm (upper body) didn't travel with the team for Tuesday's Game 5 matchup with Carolina, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. Lindholm will be on the shelf for his third straight contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. Even prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old blueliner logged just one point in his last five outings despite averaging 21:30 of ice time, including 2:27 with the man advantage.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

