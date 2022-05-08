I am so blessed to have so many Godly mothers in my congregation.

I do not look around the sanctuary and think about one or two; I think about a multitude. These incredible women have taught me a plethora of lessons about what makes a Godly mom.

A Godly mom does not neglect her health and well-being.

We live in a society that often equates personal martyrdom with service, modesty and humility. A godly mother understands that exhausting herself for her family is not healthy; thus, Godly mothers model boundaries.

She will give selflessly to her family, but makes time to rejuvenate because if she is not healthy, her children will suffer.

I think about Mary and Martha. Martha was busy being the martyr, while Mary took time to rejuvenate at Jesus’ feet (Luke 10:38-42). Jesus would say that Mary chose what is best, what will not be taken away (Luke 10:42). A Godly mother takes time to renew and rejuvenate so she can serve her family and go above and beyond for her children.

A Godly mom ‘jumps on’ teachable moments.

I witness so many of our moms doing just this. If their child misbehaves, they will ‘reel in’ the child with a Biblical theme, even if it’s the tried and true: ‘What would Jesus do?’ Why does a godly mother do this?

Because a Godly mom realizes that her high calling as a mom is to rear future disciples (Ephesians 6:4; Proverbs 22:6). The word disciple is derived from the Latin, ‘discipulus’ meaning “student.” A Godly mom takes every teachable moment to make students of her children. She understands that only Biblical wisdom and understanding can have eternal consequence.

Worldly wisdom is fleeting, and academic knowledge can change, but students of Jesus gain eternal insight.

A Godly mom is herself a disciple of Christ.

A Godly mom takes time to learn from The Master because she knows that she can never successfully coach her family without His instruction.

Romans 10:14–15 questions the follower of Christ: how can they call on The One in which they have not believed? How can they believe if they have not heard? How can they hear without someone instructing? How can anyone train unless they are sent?

A Godly mom knows she has been sent to guide her children; thus, a godly mom gains Biblical instruction so she can impart to her offspring.

After all, parents cannot take children to places they have not been.

Finally, and hopefully, the most obvious, a Godly mom knows God.

A Godly mother leads the way so the family can too have a desire to know God. The critical step in becoming a godly mom is repenting and surrendering to the Lordship of Jesus. Once the Godly mom knows God, her soul is restored (Psalm 23:3), her life recreated (2 Corinthians 5:17), and her mind renewed (Romans 12:2).

While we could consider many more attributes, these four are essential: a Godly mom knows God, a Godly mom is a disciple of Christ, A Godly mom ‘jumps on’ teachable moments, and A Godly mom does not neglect her health and well-being. These four critical criteria help answer: ‘what makes a Godly mom.’

Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com .