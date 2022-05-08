Jeep Rolls Over On Steep Hill In Grass Valley, Driver Extricated

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Saturday morning, officers responded to a rolled-over jeep that crashed on a steep hillside on westbound State Route 20 west of Banner Lava Cap Road near Grass Valley, said the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred around 6:30 a.m. and responding crews had to extricate the female driver from her vehicle where it was resting on its roof against a large pine tree.

The driver, 47-year-old Joyell Fisher was trapped until crews were able to remove her and transport her to Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

She sustained major injuries.

While the incident is still being investigated, neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to be a factor in the accident.