Dmitry Bivol stuns Canelo Alvarez by unanimous decision

Dmitry Bivol recorded a stunning upset of Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night, defending his light heavyweight title with a unanimous decision in Las Vegas.

Bivol took the cards 115-113 across the board in a one-sided bout.

“I prove myself today, I’m the best (in my division),” Bivol said.

Alvarez, who was signed to face Gennadiy Golovkin for a third time on Sept. 17, said he wants an immediate rematch with Bivol.

“It doesn’t end like this,” said Alvarez. “No excuses, I lost today; he is a great boxer … I felt his power. He comes in and he goes out. He manages his distance really well.”

The loss was Alvarez’s first since 2013, when he lost to Floyd Mayweather.

–Field Level Media

