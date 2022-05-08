ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maurice, LA

North Vermilion, Notre Dame and Iota cruise into semi-final appearances

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zAsmf_0fWl5qLX00

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed
*** Have a correction or score? Email sports@katctv.com
QUARTERFINALS

CLASS 4A
Game 1
9. Rayne 1
1. North Vermilion 10
Game 2
9. Rayne 0
1. North Vermilion 4
(North Vermilion wins series 2-0)

CLASS 3A
Game 1
7. Erath 4
2. Iota 5
Game 2
7. Erath 1
2. Iota 14
(Iota wins series 2-0)

Game 1
8. Grant 3
1. Berwick 13
Game 2
8. Grant 3
1. Berwick 13
(Berwick wins series 2-0)

CLASS 1A
6. Gueydan 0
3. Oak Grove 14

DIVISION II
Game 1
8. University Lab 5
1. Teurlings 6
Game 2
8. University Lab 7
1. Teurlings 5
Game 3
8. University Lab 14
1. Teurlings 4
(University Lab wins series 2-1)

Game 1
5. St. Thomas More 4
4. Parkview Baptist 5
Game 2
5. St. Thomas More 4
4. Parkview Baptist 6
(Parkview Baptist wins series 2-0)

DIVISION III
Game 1
8. Lafayette Christian 2
1. St. Thomas Aquinas 5
Game 2
8. Lafayette Christian 1
1. St. Thomas Aquinas 2
(St. Thomas Aquinas wins series 2-0)

Game 1
6. Ascension Episcopal 0
3. Notre Dame 15
Game 2
6. Ascension Episcopal 4
3. Notre Dame 6
(Notre Dame wins series 2-0)

DIVISION IV
Game 1
6. Sacred Heart 8
3. Ouachita Christian 2
Game 2
6. Sacred Heart 0
3. Ouachita Christian 11
Game 3
6. Sacred Heart 3
3. Ouachita Christian 4
(Ouachita Christian wins series 2-1)

DIVISION V
5. Northside Christian 6
4. Family Community 0

7. Episcopal of Acadiana 2
2. Grace Christian 6

BI-DISTRICT

CLASS 5A
20. Denham Springs 1
13. Acadiana 4

27. Southside 0
6. Haughton 3

26. Lafayette 3
7. Sam Houston 4

18. Comeaux 7
15. Walker 5

CLASS 4A
32. Westgate 0
1. North Vermilion 20

17. Eunice 3
16. DeRidder 1

24. Franklin Parish 3
9. Rayne 7

21. Salmen 1
12. Breaux Bridge 5

20. Cecilia 7
13. Belle Chase 6

26. Beau Chene 2
7. Lakeshore 11

23. Warren Easton 5
10. Carencro 3

CLASS 3A
32. Northwest 0
1. Berwick 14

21. Ville Platte 0
12. Westlake 10

29. St. Martinville 3
4. Sterlington 13

19. Crowley 2
14. Kaplan 12

22. Mamou 7
11. Jennings 5

26. Booker T. Washington - New Orleans 2
7. Erath 9

18. Church Point 4
15. Pine Prairie 2

31. Mansfield 0
2. Iota 14

CLASS 2A
17. Port Barre 3
16. Pine 4

25. Delcambre 0
8. Mangham 10

27. Lake Arthur 0
6. Loreauville 10

CLASS 1A
6. Gueydan - BYE

17. Block 1
16. Centerville 13

DIVISION II
REGIONAL ROUND
16. David Thibodaux
1. Teurlings

12. Lusher Charter
5. St. Thomas More

DIVISION III
REGIONAL ROUND
9. Holy Savior Menard
8. Lafayette Christian

12. Catholic - New Iberia
5. Episcopal

14. Cristo Rey - Baton Rouge
3. Notre Dame

11. Northlake Christian
6. Ascension Episcopal

DIVISION IV
REGIONAL ROUND
16. Central Catholic
1. Opelousas Catholic

12. St. Edmund
5. Calvary Baptist

11. Ascension Christian
6. Sacred Heart

10. Vermilion Catholic
7. St. Frederick

DIVISION V
QUARTERFINALS ROUND
5. Northside Christian
4. Family Christian

7. Episcopal of Acadiana
2. Grace Christian
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB.com

St. Amant takes down Barbe

A total of 15 Zachary High student-athletes signed letters of intent on Tuesday, May 10. Here are highlights from: Episcopal & Dunham, Iowa & Lutcher, Ascension Cath. & St. Frederick, PBS & STM, and CHSPC & Calvary Baptist. Notre Dame super fan from La. attends LSU Spring Game to see...
ZACHARY, LA
KATC News

Senior Spotlight: Notre Dame's Abigail Savoy

Abigail Savoy and Notre Dame has become known for their long distance shots. But with the state championship on the line, the Lady Pios had to call on defense for the win. "It's a testament to our versatility as a team and our character," Savoy said. "Because a lot of the times it's easy to win a run rule game when there's no pressure. But when the pressure is on, we can still perform."
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Iota, LA
City
Haughton, LA
City
Maurice, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Eunice, LA
City
Rayne, LA
City
Westlake, LA
City
Berwick, LA
City
Ville Platte, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Erath, LA
City
Centerville, LA
KATC News

Acadiana High School Graduation dates

After two years of uncertainty, small assemblies and even virtual graduations, Acadiana's high schools are planning traditional graduation ceremonies this year. Here are the graduation dates we have for Acadiana high schools, by parish. If your school's graduation information isn't listed, and you would like it to be, send it to us via email: news@katctv.com.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

Zachary High student-athletes sign letters of intent

St. Amant beat Barbe to make it to the semifinals of the high school baseball playoffs. Here are highlights from: Episcopal & Dunham, Iowa & Lutcher, Ascension Cath. & St. Frederick, PBS & STM, and CHSPC & Calvary Baptist. Notre Dame super fan from La. attends LSU Spring Game to...
ZACHARY, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Thomas Aquinas
Person
Sam Houston
Person
Thomas Aquinas
KPLC TV

Five Southwest Louisiana teams headed to the LHSAA State Tournament

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The LHSAA baseball state Tournament is set to begin Wednesday in Sulphur at McMurry Park as four teams from Southwest Louisiana are among the 28 total teams from the seven non-select classes that will play for the right for a state championship Friday and Saturday. The select schools, meanwhile, will play their semifinals and championships at separate sites this season on the same days. The Lake Area has one select school in the hunt for a title.
SULPHUR, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame#Gueydan#Oak Grove#University Lab#Parkview Baptist 5 Game#Parkview Baptist 6#Iii#Ascension Episcopal#Ouachita Christian 4#Northside Christian
KATC News

KATC News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy