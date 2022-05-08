North Vermilion, Notre Dame and Iota cruise into semi-final appearances

Abigail Savoy and Notre Dame has become known for their long distance shots. But with the state championship on the line, the Lady Pios had to call on defense for the win. "It's a testament to our versatility as a team and our character," Savoy said. "Because a lot of the times it's easy to win a run rule game when there's no pressure. But when the pressure is on, we can still perform."

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO