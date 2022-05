Brian Castano apparently can’t wait for the day he can hang another win over Errol Spence Jr. The WBO 154-pound titlist from Argentina has the rare distinction of having defeated Spence, the newly-crowned three-belt (WBC, WBA, and IBF) welterweight champion, albeit it was back when they were both in the amateur circuit. Castano has suggested that the fight was not all that close, claiming in previous interviews that he forced the referee to issue two counts toward Spence.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO