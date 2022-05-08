ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘SNL’: Elizabeth Olsen Makes Cameo Alongside ‘Doctor Strange In the Multiverse Of Madness’ Co-Star Benedict Cumberbatch

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

Benedict Cumberbatch hosted tonight’s Saturday Night Live to promote his new movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He mentioned the hugely popular Marvel franchise in his opening monologue , and the movie also was referenced in the very last skit, cast member Chloe Fineman ’s “The Understudy.”

In it, Fineman, known for her spot-on impersonations, showcased her new role as an SNL understudy who can step in to sub for any cast member who fell sick. She did double-takes with Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong and Melissa Villaseñor.

Fineman then impersonated Elizabeth Olsen , dressed up as the Scarlet Witch, to trick the episode’s host, Cumberbatch, who stars alongside Olsen in the new Doctor Strange movie. He bought it, and Fineman, as Olsen, pitched him casting Fineman in the next Doctor Strange installment.

The real Olsen then appeared. and she and Fineman started insisting that each of them was Elizabeth Olsen.

Exclaimed Cumberbatch, “Oh god, the multiverse is real.”

Watch the full skit above.

'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' Kick-Starts Summer Box Office With $187M Opening; Best Debut Ever For Sam Raimi – Monday Update

'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' Tops $500M Worldwide; Nears $300M Overseas

Charlize Theron Teases Her MCU Character Clea With First Look On Social Media

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

Elizabeth Olsen Addresses Criticism Facing Marvel Films: "Throwing Marvel Under The Bus Takes Away From The Hundreds Of Very Talented Crew People"

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn't watch his own movies

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: 'If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show'

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Comedian Steve Harvey Comments On Will Smith Oscar Slap Calling His Actions A "Punk Move"

Jack Kehler Dies: 'Big Lebowski' Landlord, Character Actor In Dozens Of Films & TV Shows Was 75

'Winning Time' Finale: Magic Johnson's Lakers Reach Dynasty Status As EP Max Borenstein Counters Kareem & Jerry West Foul Calls And Offers Season Two Hints

'Avatar: The Way Of Water' 3D Teaser Trailer Debuts Online

Local TV Meteorologist In Memphis Sparks Furor With Racist Comments About Warriors' Draymond Green

Florida Residents Denied In Lawsuit Over Ron DeSantis' Disney World Decision

Russian TV Schedules Hacked With "No To War" Message Ahead Of Vladimir Putin Speech – Reports

