‘SNL’: Elizabeth Olsen Makes Cameo Alongside ‘Doctor Strange In the Multiverse Of Madness’ Co-Star Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch hosted tonight’s Saturday Night Live to promote his new movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He mentioned the hugely popular Marvel franchise in his opening monologue , and the movie also was referenced in the very last skit, cast member Chloe Fineman ’s “The Understudy.”

In it, Fineman, known for her spot-on impersonations, showcased her new role as an SNL understudy who can step in to sub for any cast member who fell sick. She did double-takes with Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong and Melissa Villaseñor.

Fineman then impersonated Elizabeth Olsen , dressed up as the Scarlet Witch, to trick the episode’s host, Cumberbatch, who stars alongside Olsen in the new Doctor Strange movie. He bought it, and Fineman, as Olsen, pitched him casting Fineman in the next Doctor Strange installment.

The real Olsen then appeared. and she and Fineman started insisting that each of them was Elizabeth Olsen.

Exclaimed Cumberbatch, “Oh god, the multiverse is real.”

Watch the full skit above.