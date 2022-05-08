ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rallies held throughout SoCal in support of abortion rights after Supreme Court draft opinion leak

By Amy Powell
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

Demonstrators hit the streets around the U.S. Saturday as abortion rights appear to be on the brink of being drastically cut in half following a leaked document from the Supreme Court showing an early vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Demonstrators are outraged. A large group marched along the streets of East Hollywood, and rallied in support of abortion rights.

Protests took place across the nation and in several Southern California communities in reaction to a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court that could lead to a decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

If that happens, more than 20 states could impose severe abortion restrictions.

Activists attending a rally in West Hollywood promising to fight.

"If you do not want to go back to the days of back-alley abortions, if you do not want to live in a world of female enslavement, then you have to get in the streets and you have to fight now," said Annie Day, of the group Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights.

In Highland Park, police were called in when a confrontation between abortion rights protesters and counter-protesters outside a Planned Parenthood office became heated.

In Culver City, community leaders and residents marched, and rallied on a street corner in a show of unity and support.

"It's devastating thinking about a world where my daughters, one here and then the other one, don't have choice or control over their own bodies," said Yun Woo.

"Anyone who can have a pregnancy and can have a child deserves the right to choose when and where to have a child," said Flora Woo.

"I pray that it's not just this street corner, but that everyone who sees this, everyone who hears this news, will understand how serious this situation is," said Sheva Gross.

Some of the activists taking part in Saturday's events said they're planning to launch a week of actions starting Monday.

Alexander Fridman
3d ago

question are these the same people who wished anybody that didn't take the vaccine would die and are these not the same people that where rioting breaking into buildings stealing and attacking innocent people on the streets and are most of them for a civil war just saying so I care less what these are protesting now none of us forgot the past

Stan Moorman
2d ago

You mean homelessness rampant crime or like not building enough electric generation like trains to nowhere give aways to illegals billions for new water storage yet no water storage.

Kristine Willard
2d ago

I find it funny that these people can’t even define what a woman is but they want a woman’s rights my body my choice and then they turn around and want to mandate a vaccine to a woman what about her body her choice

