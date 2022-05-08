Austin FC vs. LA Galaxy odds, picks and predictions

Austin FC (6 wins, 1 loss, 2 draws) welcomes the LA Galaxy (5-3-1) to Q2 Stadium Sunday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we preview the Austin FC vs. LA Galaxy odds and lines, and make our best MLS bets, picks and predictions.

Austin FC started the season with 2 straight wins, scoring 5 goals in each. They went through a slight lull where they drew 2 and lost 1. Since then, Austin has won 4 straight.

Two Argentinian newcomers, M Sebastián Driussi and F Maximiliano Urruti, lead the team in scoring with 7 and 4 goals respectively. Austin FC is 4-0-1 at home this season.

It’ll be difficult for Austin to steamroll the LA Galaxy though. The Galaxy are led by Mexican star F Chicharito, who has 5 goals and is the only LA player with more than 1.

The Galaxy sit 4th in the West behind their conference-best defense which has allowed just 7 goals. They’ve pitched 4 shutouts and have allowed just 1 multi-goal game. The Galaxy are 2-2-1 on the road.

: For the American soccer fan, USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s website provides a fresh look at the beautiful game.

Austin FC vs. LA Galaxy odds, lines, picks and predictions

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:28 a.m. ET.

Money line: Austin FC +135 (bet $100 to win $135) | LA Galaxy +195 (bet $100 to win $195) | Draw +250

Austin FC +135 (bet $100 to win $135) | LA Galaxy +195 (bet $100 to win $195) | Draw +250 Over/Under: 2.5 (O: -135| U: +110)

Prediction

Austin FC 1, LA Galaxy 0

BET AUSTIN (+135).

Austin FC has been terrific at home this season. Not only have they not lost, but they have outscored their opponents 15-1.

The only team that has entered Q2 and not left with zero points was the Seattle Sounders, ironically the only team to also put up a multi-goal game on the Galaxy.

LA’s inability to score is also concerning. They have scored just 1 goal in their last 3 games. Against a defense that ranks tied for the 3rd-fewest goals in the conference, LA may struggle.

Considering how well Austin has been at home and the current form of LA, I’ll back Austin to win here, especially at this value.

LEAN UNDER 2.5 (+110).

Austin’s offense has generated goals frequently this season, but it has struggled against top-tier defenses.

Austin put 10 goals on FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami combined, but against Minnesota, a top-5 defense in the West, they scored just 1. They’ve scored 3 goals in 2 games against teams currently in playoff position and both resulted in a win.

LA has 1 goal in its last 3 games. It has had just 3 multi-goal games and has been held without a goal 3 times as well. Two of those 3 scoreless matches came on the road.

It wouldn’t be shocking to see a team that relies so heavily on F Chicharito (Javier Hernandez) struggle. With that in mind, I like the Under 2.5 (+110) here.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter. Follow @SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).