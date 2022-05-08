ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Kyoko Kitamura New Release and Performances

By Mike
avantmusicnews.com
 3 days ago

On May 20, 2022, Relative Pitch Records will release Geometry of Trees, the third album by Geometry, the quartet of improvising musicians Joe Morris (guitar), Tomeka Reid (cello), Taylor Ho Bynum...

avantmusicnews.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
Riva Marker Named CEO of Productions at Linden Entertainment

Click here to read the full article. Veteran producer Riva Marker has joined production and brand management company Linden Entertainment as CEO of Productions, Variety has learned. An experienced producer of feature films and stage productions, Marker is best known as the co-founder of Nine Stories, an independent production company she established with Jake Gyllenhaal in 2015. Under the Nine Stories banner, she has produced films such as “The Guilty,” “Breaking News in Yuba County,” “The Devil All the Time,” “Joe Bell,” “Relic,” “Wildlife” and “Stronger.” Prior to Nine Stories, notable projects she produced include the Peabody award-winning “Beasts of No Nation”...
Palace Theater sets Broadway Series dates

WATERBURY — The Palace Theater has announced the 2022-23 Webster Bank Broadway Series. Filled with award-winning shows and songs, these five shows are bursting with memorable songs, dances, and characters, members said in a statement. 9-5: The Musical, Nov. 5-6, 2022: Pour yourself a “Cup of ambition” and join...
WATERBURY, CT

