Kyoko Kitamura New Release and Performances

Veteran producer Riva Marker has joined production and brand management company Linden Entertainment as CEO of Productions, Variety has learned. An experienced producer of feature films and stage productions, Marker is best known as the co-founder of Nine Stories, an independent production company she established with Jake Gyllenhaal in 2015. Under the Nine Stories banner, she has produced films such as "The Guilty," "Breaking News in Yuba County," "The Devil All the Time," "Joe Bell," "Relic," "Wildlife" and "Stronger." Prior to Nine Stories, notable projects she produced include the Peabody award-winning "Beasts of No Nation"...

BUSINESS ・ 29 MINUTES AGO